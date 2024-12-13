3D Printing Powder Market on the Rise: USD 4.1 Billion Milestone by 2031 with 20.3% CAGR | TMR

3D Printing Powder Market

Stainless steel is widely employed to manufacture 3D printing powders due to its high corrosion resistance, strength, and durability.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 3D printing powder market was projected to attain US$ 773.9 million in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 20.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 4.1 billion by 2031.Computer models are converted into physical objects through 3D printing. Due to its many benefits, which include sustainability, efficiency, flexibility, and customization, the technology is used in a variety of industries, including the automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors. 3D printing is used in the automobile industry for design and prototype.3D printing is most frequently utilized in prototyping. A real product or assembly can be prototyped using this method. In the automobile industry, it results in more effective and efficient product development, thus boosting the global growth of the market.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

Layer by layer, powdered materials are used in powder-based 3D printers to produce three-dimensional things.3D printing powders are substances used in various additive manufacturing methods.Powders used in 3D printing are frequently made of plastics, metals, and ceramics.For usage in the majority of 3D printing techniques that yield metallic objects, metal powders are ground into tiny particles.Several techniques, including solid-state reduction, milling, electrolysis, chemical reactions, and atomization, are used to make metal powders.A lot of nickel and cobalt are used to make powder for 3D printing.The excellent corrosion resistance, strength, and durability of stainless steel make it a preferred material for 3D printing powders.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟯𝗗 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿

Significant investment in 3D printing technology has resulted from its increasing use. Lithoz GmbH, a supplier of high-performance ceramics for additive manufacturing, and the United States Department of Energy's (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory partnered in December 2023 to further investigate the processing as well as additive manufacturing of non-oxide ceramics using Lithoz's 3D printing technology.The growth of the 3D printing powder market is being aided by research and development in materials used in 3D printing. During the AM Conclave conference in Abu Dhabi in September 2023, the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) unveiled AMALLOY, a new aluminum alloy powder that is unique and particularly designed for additive manufacturing. AMALLOY is intended for use in laser beam powder bed fusion systems.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝟯𝗗 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀To maintain their competitiveness in the market, producers of 3D printing powder are growing their manufacturing capacities. GE declared in March 2023 that it will make over US$ 450 million in investments in its current production locations by the year 2023.About US$ 16 million will go into additive manufacturing in these initiatives. Suppliers are implementing eco-friendly production techniques to satisfy clients that care about the environment. In October 2023, GKN Aerospace and additive manufacturing start up IperionX Limited collaborated to create 100% recycled titanium powder utilizing GKN Aerospace's scrap titanium feedstock.Major manufacturers of powder for 3D printing include GE Additive, Arkema, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Erasteel, GKN Powder Metallurgy, Hoganas AB, Sandvik AB, and Metalysis. The following companies are well-known participants in the global 3D printing powder market:GE AdditiveArkemaCarpenter Technology CorporationErasteelGKN Powder MetallurgyHoganas ABSandvik ABMetalysis𝗦𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲:IperionX Limited obtained an agreement from the US Export-Import Bank in October 2023 for a preliminary amount of US$ 11.5 million for the construction of IperionX's titanium production facility in Halifax County, Virginia.The first order for titanium powder was received by PyroGenesis Canada Inc., an advanced materials business that specializes in metal powders for additive manufacturing, from an unnamed United States client in June 2023.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝟯𝗗 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁PlasticsMetalsStainless SteelCobaltNickelOthersCeramicsOthers𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻AutomotiveAerospaceMedicalOthers𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaLatin America𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗯𝘆 𝗧𝗠𝗥: Flooring Market - The global flooring market was valued at US$ 333.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. 