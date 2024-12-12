Department of Justice Announces a Critical Response Review of the Philadelphia Police Department under the COPS Office’s Collaborative Reform Initiative

The Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced that it will offer assistance to the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) under its Critical Response program — part of the office’s Collaborative Reform Initiative.

Through this assistance, the COPS Office — in conjunction with the National Policing Institute (a Critical Response provider) — will work with the PPD to improve the process for removing abandoned cars within the city. The goal of this work is to lower the number of abandoned cars in the city, reduce crime, and improve relations with community members.

“One of the tenets of community policing is working with the community to address the public safety issues that are at the top of their priority list,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer. “That is what the Philadelphia Police Department has done here, and the Department of Justice is thrilled to support this work.”

“When a police department truly listens to its community, trust grows and partnerships strengthen,” said Director Hugh T. Clements, Jr. of the COPS Office. “In this case, the Philadelphia Police Department has worked closely with its community to understand their public safety priorities and we look forward to working with them to further their goals.”

The Collaborative Reform Initiative encompasses three programs offering expert services to state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies: the Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center, Critical Response, and Organizational Assessment programs (complete details of these programs can be found at cops.usdoj.gov/collaborativereform). Managed out of the COPS Office, this continuum of services is designed to build trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve; improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness; enhance officer safety and wellness; build agencies’ capacity for organizational learning and self-improvement; and promote community policing practices nationwide.

The Critical Response program is designed to provide targeted technical assistance (TA) to state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies experiencing high-profile events, major incidents, or sensitive issues of varying need. Critical Response is highly customizable by providing flexible assistance to law enforcement agencies that have recently experienced a critical incident or identified an issue of significant community concern in their department’s operations. The TA generally falls into three categories: (1) immediate delivery of TA to address a pressing and acute need, (2) data analysis, and (3) after-action reviews to understand and learn from law enforcement and public safety responses to critical incidents or issues.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Justice Department responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. The only Justice Department agency with policing in its name, the COPS Office was established in 1994 and has been the cornerstone of the nation’s crime fighting strategy with grants, a variety of knowledge resource products, and training and technical assistance. Through the years, the COPS Office has become the go-to organization for law enforcement agencies across the country and continues to listen to the field and provide the resources that are needed to reduce crime and build trust between law enforcement and the communities served. The COPS Office has been appropriated more than $20 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local, territorial, and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of approximately 138,000 officers.