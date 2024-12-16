The New Hold Website www.hold.co.il Hold Real Estate

Hold Real Estate Reports Surge in Demand for Israeli Properties Amid Rising Global Antisemitism

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hold Real Estate, a boutique agency specializing in Israeli real estate , has observed a significant increase in property inquiries and acquisitions from international buyers. This surge is largely attributed to the sharp rise in global antisemitism following the events of October 7, 2023, prompting many Jewish individuals and families to seek security by investing in apartments in Israel Global Rise in Antisemitism Fuels Property DemandSince October 7, 2023, antisemitic incidents have escalated dramatically worldwide:- United Kingdom: The Community Security Trust recorded 4,103 antisemitic incidents in 2023, a 66% increase after October 7. This marked the highest number of incidents ever recorded in a single year.- United States: The Anti-Defamation League reported a 200% spike in antisemitic incidents, particularly affecting Jewish communities in major cities.- Europe: Countries such as France and Germany have witnessed a surge in antisemitic acts, leading many Jewish citizens to reconsider their long-term safety.Impact on the Israeli Real Estate MarketAs a result of these developments, many Jewish families are seeking refuge and stability by choosing to buy property in Israel . Hold Real Estate has reported a substantial rise in inquiries from international buyers, particularly from Europe and North America, who are looking to secure homes in Israel. Cities such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and coastal regions have seen a notable rise in demand for apartments in Israel, reflecting a desire for both safety and connection to a strong, supportive community.About Hold Real EstateFounded in 1989, Hold Real Estate specializes in Israeli real estate services, offering project development, brokerage, and property management to clients worldwide. The agency is known for its client-centered approach and commitment to delivering professional guidance throughout the process of buying property in Israel.

