Global Venture Capital Market Set For 10.3% Growth, Reaching $553.49 Billion By 2028

Venture Capital Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The venture capital market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $553.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%” — The Business Research Company

December 17, 2024

What Is the Venture Capital Market Size And Growth Rate?

The venture capital market size has been escalating at a remarkable pace in the past few years. Projected to mount from a robust $338.37 billion in 2023 to an impressive $373.37 billion in 2024, the market is set for expansion at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.2%. The surge in growth during this historical period can be ascribed to several factors, including favorable economic conditions, increased demand for innovative products and services, successful business exits, advancing globalization trends, and supportive government policies and incentives.

What Factors Are Driving The Venture Capital Market?

An upswing in the number of startups is expected to be the key driver propelling the growth of the venture capital market. New startups are brimming with innovation and high growth potential, their main objective being to develop distinctive products or services. With lower entry barriers and a boost of readily available funding, the startup culture is blossoming worldwide. The rising number of startups is fuelled by growth in entrepreneurial culture and support from robust ecosystems. Venture capital plays a pivotal role in this scenario by providing essential funding and support, facilitating rapid scaling, innovation, and the successful market launch of startup products or services.

What Is the Projected Venture Capital Market Size?

Over the coming years, the venture capital market size is anticipated to witness quantum leaps. The market is projected to swell up to $553.49 billion by 2028, burgeon at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.3%. The drivers for this forecasted growth include advancements in sustainability and ESG trends, transformative shifts in consumer behavior, amplified global investment, regulatory developments, and an increase in the size and structure of venture capital funds. Further enhancing the projected growth perceptibly are emerging major trends such as technological innovation, digital transformation, advancements in data analytics and AI tools, fintech innovations, and the success of green tech.

Who Are The Key Players In The Venture Capital Market?

The venture capital market is dominated by several major companies which include Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Insight Partners LLC, Tiger Global Management LLC, New Enterprise Associates Inc., Accel Partners LLC, IDG Capital Partners, General Catalyst Group LLC, Benchmark Capital Partners L.P., Seedcamp LLP, Index Ventures LLP, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC, GGV Capital LLC, Greylock Partners LLC, Healthcare Royalty Partners LLC, Redpoint Ventures LLC, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser GmbH, AAC Capital Partners Limited, Balderton Capital LLP, Nexus Venture Partners LLC, DST Global Ltd., 360 Capital Partners S.A., LocalGlobe LLP, Point Nine Management GmbH, Atlantic Labs GmbH, Union Square Ventures LLC.

What Are The Current Trends In Venture Capital Market?

Prevailing firms in the venture capital market are leveraging strategic partnerships to expand their investment opportunities, tap into complementary expertise, and expedite the growth and success of their portfolio companies. A good example is the strategic partnership formed in December 2023 between Nokia Corporation, a Finland-based company in telecommunications, IT, and consumer electronics, and America’s Frontier Fund AFF, Roadrunner Venture Studios RVS, and Celesta Capital. The collaboration aims at accelerating the commercialization of Nokia Bell Labs’ advanced tech, focusing on innovations in fields of 5G/6G, semiconductor design, AI, sensors, and quantum computing. This initiative is spearheaded by renowned Nokia Bell Labs, known for its massive contributions to pivotal technologies such as the transistor, solar cell, and advancements in communications and computing.

How Is The Venture Capital Market Segmented?

The venture capital market report segments the market into:

1 By Type: Local Investors, International Investors

2 By Fund Size: Under $50 Million, $50 Million to $100 Million, $100 Million to $250 Million, $250 Million to $500 Million, $500 Million to $1 Billion, Above $1 Billion

3 By Industry: Real Estate, Financial Services, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Transport And Logistics, Information Technology IT And IT-enabled Services ITeS, Education, Other Industries

Are There Regional Differences In The Venture Capital Market?

North America was the largest region in the venture capital market in 2023, while the forecast period puts Asia-Pacific on the fast track, expected to be the fastest-growing region. The venture capital market report provides detailed coverage across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

