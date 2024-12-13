Capnography Equipment Market to Reach $1.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Capnography Equipment Market Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Capnography Equipment Market by Product (Stand-alone and Handheld), by Technology (Mainstream and Side stream), Application (Cardiac Care, Trauma and Emergency Care), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the capnography equipment market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2033.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324386 Prime Determinants of GrowthThe capnography equipment market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and obstructive sleep apnea, which necessitate continuous monitoring of patients' respiratory status. In addition, the rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, where capnography is vital for monitoring patients under anesthesia, further boosts market demand. Advances in technology have also led to the development of portable and user-friendly capnography devices, making them more accessible and appealing to a broader range of healthcare settings, including ambulatory care and home healthcare.Report Coverage & DetailsRepot CoverageDetailsForecast Period2024–2033Base Year2023Market Size in 2023$0.7 billionMarket Size in 2033$1.7 billionCAGR10.01%No. of Pages in Report280Segments CoveredProduct, Technology, Application, End User and RegionDriversIncrease in incidence of respiratory disordersRise in adoption of capnography equipmentFavorable government initiativesOpportunitiesTechnological advancements in capnography equipmentRestraintHigh product costSegment HighlightsThe hand-held segment dominated market share in 2023By product, hand-held segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to its portability, ease of use, and versatility across various medical settings. These compact devices offer immediate and reliable monitoring of patients' respiratory status, making them particularly valuable in emergency medical services (EMS), intensive care units (ICUs), and during patient transport. Unlike traditional, bulky capnography systems, hand-held units can be easily carried by healthcare providers, facilitating rapid assessments and interventions in critical situations.Side stream segment dominated the market share in 2023By technology, side stream segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to unique advantages and broad applicability. Side stream capnography technology involves the continuous sampling of exhaled gases through a small, separate tube connected to the main respiratory circuit. This method offers several benefits, including minimal interference with the patient's breathing, making it highly suitable for use in various clinical settings such as emergency rooms, intensive care units, and during surgical procedures.Emergency care segment dominated the market share in 2023By application, the emergency care segment dominated the market share in 2023. In emergency care settings, the need for quick and accurate diagnosis is crucial. Capnography equipment provides real-time monitoring of a patient’s respiratory status, which is vital for making swift clinical decisions. This immediate feedback is essential for managing critical situations, such as cardiac arrest, trauma, and respiratory distress. Capnography is highly effective in detecting respiratory complications early, which can prevent adverse events in emergency situations. This has made it an indispensable tool in emergency departments (EDs) where patient safety is a top priority.Hospital segment dominated market share in 2023By end user, hospitals segment dominated the market share in 2023. Hospitals are the primary centers for critical care, emergency services, and surgical procedures, all of which heavily rely on capnography for monitoring patients' respiratory status. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and sleep apnea, has led to a higher demand for advanced respiratory monitoring in hospital settings.Regional OutlookNorth America holds a dominant position in the market, attributed to high prevalence of asthma, strong presence of major key players and well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR in the forecast period. This is attributed to expanding healthcare infrastructure and rise in prevalence of respiratory disorders.PlayersKoninklijke Philips N.V.MedtronicNonin Medical, Inc.Nihon Kohden CorpBecton, Dickinson and CompanyDiamedica Ltd.Edan Instruments, Inc.ZOLL Medical CorporationMindray Medical International LimitedGE HealthcareThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global capnography equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent DevelopmentSeptember 2022: Medtronic announced its plan to launch the RespArray patient monitor, incorporating Microstream capnography and Nellcor pulse oximetry. This cutting-edge monitoring solution utilizes intelligent algorithms to detect respiratory issues early on and alleviate alarm fatigue.April 2021: Masimo announced that Radius PCG, a portable real-time capnograph with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, has received FDA 510 (k) clearance. Radius PCG connects with the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform to provide seamless, tetherless mainstream capnography for patients of all ages.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324386

