Compound Semiconductor Packaging Market to Witness Accelerated Growth by 2027: Key Trends Unveiled

Packaging Market For Compound Semiconductor Projected to Hit $25.61 Billion By 2027

Compound Semiconductor Packaging Market Grows with IoT, AI, and Smart Electronics Demand” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research, titled, " Packaging Market For Compound Semiconductor By Packaging Platform, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", the global packaging market size for compound semiconductors was valued at $11.63 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $25.61 billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The packaging market for compound semiconductors is currently in its growth stage and is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to the high investment in R&D activities by market players and the focus of society on the Internet of Things (IoT). Other factors that drive the market growth include an increase in demand for automobiles & electronics and the development of smart cities.Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, require compound semiconductors to achieve full commercialization. The UK has a rich heritage of microprocessor design, with companies such as ARM and Imagination Technologies and new start-up companies designing AI processors, such as Bristol-based GraphCore, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for its market growth globally.China is the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in the global compound semiconductor packaging market. The semiconductor packaging industry is well-established in China and Taiwan, which has led to increased adoption of compound semiconductors. In addition, rapid growth in the sales of consumer electronic products supplements the market growth. Moreover, the increase in defense expenditure and widespread use of compound semiconductors in IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, and automotive industries drive the packaging market growth for compound semiconductors.An increase in demand for high-speed and compact-size electronic products boosts the adoption of flip-chip technology in the electronic industry. Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining popularity and serves as a key driver of the market. Products used in IoT, such as sensors & actuators, analog & mixed-signal translators, and microcontrollers or embedded processors require efficient and reliable packaging solutions, which can be done using flip chips, contributing highest global packaging market share for compound semiconductors.

In comparison to customary wire-bond packaging, the flip chip offers various benefits such as superior thermal & electrical performance, substrate flexibility for varying performance requirements, remarkable I/O capability, reduced form factors, and well-established process equipment expertise.Asia-Pacific is the dominant country in terms of number of manufacturers and consumers. In 2019, China's reduced supply chain operations significantly impacted companies across the globe and disrupted the electronics value chain. This created new opportunities for industries in other regions to garner a high number of consumers.Moreover, the outbreak of coronavirus constrained governments across the globe to force lockdown initiatives, which reduced the sales and production revenue which in turn disrupted the worldwide economy at a significant extent. Moreover, industries such as manufacturing and construction across the globe have witnessed a shortage of labor and various hardware components from the supplier side.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- By packaging platform, the flip-chip segment held the highest revenue share in 2019.- In 2019, CS power electronics accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.- The consumer electronics segment witnessed the highest growth rate of 13.2% during the forecast period.- China was the major shareholder in the packaging market analysis for compound semiconductors, accounting for approximately 32.0% share in 2019.The key players profiled in the report include Amkor Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Texas Instruments, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co., ASE Technology, KLA Corporation, Qorvo, Tokyo Electron Limited, Deca Technologies Inc., and Fujitsu Limited. These market players have adopted various strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the packaging industry for compound semiconductors. 