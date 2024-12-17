Rising Demand For Chronic Disease Management: A Key Driver Transforming the Telepharmacy Market 2024

Telepharmacy Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The telepharmacy market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What's the Prophesied Growth of the Global Telepharmacy Market?

The telepharmacy market has been ballooning at a fast rate in recent times. The projected rise from $10.51 billion in 2023 to $12.23 billion in 2024 represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of captivating 16.4%. This steep increase observed during the historical period stems from efforts aimed at reducing healthcare disparities, the introduction of government and health insurance initiatives, amplifying focus on preventive care, escalated demand for remote healthcare services, and enhanced access to healthcare, particularly in rural areas.

To delve deeper into this robust market growth, you may explore the detailed findings: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19727&type=smp

In what way is the High Demand for Chronic Disease Management Driving the Telepharmacy Market?

Moving forward, the rapid influx in the demand for chronic disease management is anticipated to turbocharge the expansion of the telepharmacy market. Chronic disease management pertains to the continuous process of treating, monitoring, and providing support to individuals plagued with long-term medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, asthma, and arthritis. This demand is on the rise due to the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and the mounting requirement for long-term, personalized care to enhance patient outcomes. Telepharmacy market propels chronic disease management by providing remote medication counseling and monitoring, thereby improving patient adherence and access to care. This has triggered massive growth, as supported by a report published by the American College of Cardiology in August 2022.

Experience the full-depth of the market’s potential: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telepharmacy-global-market-report

Who Are the Major Players Fuelling the Telepharmacy Market?

Formidable industry figures driving the telepharmacy market include reputed names such as Cardinal Health Inc., Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Comprehensive Pharmacy Services Inc., Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Alto Pharmacy, CarepathRx, Truepill, Carepoint Pharmacy, Pipeline Health Holdings, Nurx, Advanced Rx Management, Mosaic Wellness, MedTel Services, Medication Review Inc., Phlo, Locke Bio, PharmD Live, North West TelePharmacy Solutions, One Touch Telehealth, Heyva Health, to name a few.

Uncovering Emerging Trends: Companies Galvanizing the Telepharmacy Market with Novelty

A realization of the importance of patient access to pharmaceutical care has led major companies operating in the telepharmacy market to focus on rolling out innovative offerings like telehealth platforms. These digitally enabled platforms facilitate the remote delivery of healthcare services using tools such as video conferencing, messaging, and secure data sharing. This intervention allows for virtual consultations, monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment between healthcare providers and patients sans in-person visits. An illustration of this trend is the launch of LillyDirect, a telehealth platform unveiled in January 2024 by US-based Eli Lilly, which allows patients to procure prescriptions for conditions such as obesity, migraines, and diabetes, offering a bypass route from the usual doctor-to-pharmacy route.

How Is the Global Telepharmacy Market Categorized?

The telepharmacy market report segments the industry based on:

1 By Type: Inpatient, Remote Dispensing, Intravenous Admixture, Patient Counselling, Drug Therapy Monitoring, Refill Authorization For Prescription Drugs

2 By Component: Hardware, Software

3 By Delivery Mode: On Premises, Web Based, Cloud Based

4 By Application: Hospitals, Small Pharmacies, Nursing Home, Prisons, Military Base, War Ships

Where is the Telepharmacy Market Shining the Brightest?

In 2023, North America held the crown as the largest region in the telepharmacy market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to steal the limelight and emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Globally, the telepharmacy market spans across multiple geographies including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmacy Benefit Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacy-benefit-management-global-market-report

Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacy-inventory-management-software-solutions-and-cabinets-global-market-report

Pharmacy Automation Devices Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmacy-automation-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.