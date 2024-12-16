Global Superalloy Melting Equipment Market Outlook 2024-2033: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Superalloy Melting Equipment Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The superalloy melting equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What Has Driven the Recent Growth in the Superalloy Melting Equipment Market?

The superalloy melting equipment market has recorded significant growth momentum over the past few years. Its size is anticipated to increase from $0.99 billion towards the close of this year, 2023, to $1.05 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The substantial growth attributes to the rising demand for high-performance materials from the aviation industry and power generation sector, expansion in the automotive industry, requirements for corrosion-resistant materials in the chemical sector and extended applications in the oil and gas sector.

Probe into Deeper Markets Insights in the Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19725&type=smp

Potential for Further Market Expansion Over the Next Few Years

Superalloy melting equipment’s market size is expected to observe sturdy growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $1.35 billion by 2028, noting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. Several factors are expected to contribute to this growth during the forecast period, including the rising demands from the aerospace and defense sectors, expanding automotive and power generation industries, growing emphasis on lightweight and high-performance materials, increasing research and development activities, expanding applications in healthcare and increasing environmental regulations encouraging sustainable practices.

Unlock More Details of the Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/superalloy-melting-equipment-global-market-report

The Growth Drivers Shaping the Market

The increase in aircraft deliveries is expected to propel the superalloy melting equipment market forward. Rising demands for air travel, the expansion of the fleet, and the replacement of older aircraft with newer, more efficient models have resulted in increased aircraft deliveries. The production of high-performance components that can withstand extreme conditions in aerospace applications employs superalloy melting equipment. For instance, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO in February 2023, prominent aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing recorded a 53% increase in orders and a 20% rise in deliveries in 2022 compared to the preceding year 2021.

Innovative Titans of the Superalloy Melting Equipment Market

Major industry players operating in the superalloy melting equipment market include Thyssenkrupp AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Precision Castparts Corp., Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, SMS Group GmbH, Nordson Corporation, Graco Inc., Carpenter Technology Corporation, Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd., VDM Metals Group, Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG, Valco Cincinnati Inc., SECO/WARWICK Group, Plansee Group, Nabertherm GmbH, ABP Induction Systems, Robatech AG, ALD Vacuum Technologies, Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions America LLC, Inductotherm Group LLC, TAV Vacuum Furnaces, MTI corporation, Glue Machinery Corporation.

Technological Advancements and Emerging Market Trends

Major companies are focusing on embracing new melting procedures like investment casting to enhance the quality and durability of products. Precision manufacturing of intricate metal parts employs investment casting or lost-wax casting. This process involves creating a wax model, coating it with ceramic to form a mold, and then melting the wax away.

Superalloy Melting Equipment Market Segmentation:

The market report segues the superalloy melting equipment market in terms of:

1 By Type: Benchtop Hot-Melt Equipment, Glue Guns

2 By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, Aftermarket

3 By Application: Commercial, Industrial

Key Regional Market Players in the Global Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the superalloy melting equipment market in the year 2023. The market report elaborates on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, The Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hot-melt-based-adhesives-global-market-report

Reactive Hot Melt Adhesives Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/reactive-hot-melt-adhesives-global-market-report

Shape Memory Alloys Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/shape-memory-alloys-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.