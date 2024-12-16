Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Forecasted to Reach $36.89 Billion At a CAGR of 7.5%. By 2028

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The subcutaneous drug delivery devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $36.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%” — The Business Research Company

The subcutaneous drug delivery devices market is on an upward trajectory, driven by an increase in chronic diseases and a preference for self-administration of drugs. The market, which was valued at $25.78 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $27.66 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. Key drivers behind this growth include the rise in diabetes and obesity rates, patient preference for convenient treatments, and an aging population.

What Factors Drive Growth in the Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market?

The subcutaneous drug delivery devices market is predicted to accelerate its growth in the next few years, projected to reach $36.89 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include advancements in the biologics and biosimilars market, rising acceptance of wearable drug delivery systems, expansion of personalized medicine, and improving healthcare reimbursement policies. Other significant driving forces include the integration of digital health technologies, the development of smart and connected devices, advancements in needle-free injection systems, and the emergence of artificial intelligence in device development.

One of the primary growth drivers is the increasing prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases CVD, propelled by aging populations, unhealthy diets, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, socioeconomic inequalities, stress, environmental factors, and limited access to preventive healthcare. Subcutaneous drug delivery devices, used in diabetes and CVDs to deliver insulin, anticoagulants, or lipid-lowering agents, offer a controlled and convenient method for managing these conditions.

Evidence of this trend includes recently published data by the British Diabetic Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, highlighting the increasing prevalence of diabetes and heart disease, respectively. Thus, subcutaneous drug delivery devices are expected to play a crucial role in healthcare due to this growing need for simpler and more efficient drug delivery processes.

Who Are the Key Market Players in the Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Industry?

Leading companies operating in the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Roche Holdings Inc., Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Becton Dickinson and Company, and others. These market players are investing in innovations to maintain their competitive edge. One instance of such innovation is the development of miniature digital liquid flow sensors by Swiss-based Sensirion AG, which ensure optimal dosing and enhanced patient safety in subcutaneous drug delivery.

How is the Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Market Structured?

The market is broadly divided into:

1 By Product Type: Insulin Pens, Pen Needles, Injector Pens, Auto-Injectors, Implantable Pumps

2 By Application: Diabetes, Fertility, Oncology

3 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Each of these segments captures a different part of the market, offering inclusive and specific insights into the vast spectrum of devices available.

What is the Global Market Spread in the Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Devices Industry?

North America holds the largest share of the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market as of 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the market. The report also covers other geographical regions, including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

