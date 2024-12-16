Global Sports Turf Seed Market Set To Escalate To $3.64 Billion At A CAGR of 8.1% By 2028

Sports Turf Seed Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The sports turf seed market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%” — The Business Research Company

How Has The Sports Turf Seed Market Evolved Recently?

In an era expanding with sporting activities and environmental consciousness, the sports turf seed market is witnessing robust growth rates. From a potent market size of $2.47 billion in 2023, the market is expected to bolster to $2.66 billion in 2024, spinning a strong compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. This consistent growth in the historical period is attributable to the escalating interest in sports among young folks, the rise in sports infrastructure projects, a growing awareness of environmental sustainability, the increment in landscaping and gardening initiatives, and burgeoning demand for lawn management.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Sports Turf Seed Market?

Progressing into the near future, the sports turf seed market size is predicted to accelerate growth to $3.64 billion in 2028. Demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%, increased emphasis on the creation of green spaces, a rising number of turf-related injuries, soaring demand for warm-season grass, rising concerns about water pollution and soil degradation, coupled with government initiatives and funding for sports infrastructure, are expected to drive this surge in market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Sports Turf Seed Market?

In this bustling market, Central Garden & Pet Company, Nufarm Limited, The Scotts Company, Barenbrug Group, Advance Seed, La Crosse Seed Corporation, Ampac Seed Company, Mountain View Seeds, Allied Seed LLC, Columbia Seed Co. Ltd., Brett-Young Seeds Ltd., Green Velvet Sod Farms, Jonathan Green Inc., DLF Seeds A/S, Hancock Seed Company, Germinal Holdings Ltd., Pure Seed, Turf Merchants Inc., Landmark Turf & Native Seed, Johnsons Sports Seed are all key players forging the path forward.

What Are the Emerging Trends In The Sports Turf Seed Sector?

The avant-garde organizations are turning towards dynamic technological advancements such as seed enhancement solutions to improve germination rates, and increase disease resistance, as well as enhance drought tolerance. Moreover, these advancements promise to ensure faster turf establishment by creating more resilient and high-performing playing surfaces for sports fields. As an example, take DLF Seeds, a Denmark-based turf seeds company that launched a new seed enhancement solution, 4Most Seed Enhancement, in August 2024. This pinnacle product aims at not only improving seed performance and establishment rates but also strives to reduce the need for additional fertilisers.

How Is The Sports Turf Seed Market Segmented?

The sports turf seed market is segmented across three broad areas:

1 By Type: Cool Season Grass, Warm Season Grass

2 By Mode: Broadcasting, Overcasting, Hydroseeding, Other Modes

3 By Application: Golf Tolerant, Football, Baseball, Other applications

How Has The Global Market For Sports Turf Seed Performed Regionally?

North America has been leading the way as the largest region in the sports turf seed market since 2023, and Asia-Pacific is expected to uphold its fastest-growing region status in the forecast period. Regionally, the sports turf seed market report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

