Solar Artificial Intelligence Market in 2024: AI-Enabled Solar Installation Robot To Revolutionize Efficiency And Cost

Solar Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The solar artificial intelligence market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The solar artificial intelligence market has seen substantial growth in the recent past. From a size of $0.8 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $0.92 billion in 2024, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.8%. This strong growth during the historical period can be attributed to several factors including a growing need to cut electricity prices and reduce energy waste, increased investments in the solar industry, a push towards carbon reduction, and rising energy demand.

What Is the Forecasted Growth For The Solar Artificial Intelligence Market?

The solar artificial intelligence market size is predicted to see accelerated growth over the next few years. It is expected to rise to $1.6 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 15%. The forecast period's growth can be mainly attributed to an increase in the deployment of solar energy systems, growing focus on reducing carbon emissions, increased utilization of artificial intelligence, amplified focus on renewable energy sources, elevated need for sustainable energy solutions, and upsurging demand for solar power systems in agricultural activities.

Enhance Your Business Strategies with a Detailed Sample Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19711&type=smp

What Are The Driving Forces Behind The Solar Artificial Intelligence Market's Growth?

A key growth driver for the solar artificial intelligence market is the increasing focus on renewable energy. Renewable energy sources like sunlight, wind, and water are naturally replenishable and thus crucial in efforts to combat climate change and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Enhanced by technological advancements and falling costs, renewable energy's appeal is surging. Solar artificial intelligence supports the renewable energy surge by optimizing energy production, enabling predictive maintenance and efficient grid management, and improving solar forecasting accuracy, thereby facilitating better integration into the energy grid.

Make Your Business Future-Proof, Reserve Your Copy of the Full Report Now: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Solar Artificial Intelligence Market?

Major players in the solar artificial intelligence market include Nvidia Corporation, Trina Solar Limited, The AES Corporation, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Enphase Energy Inc, SunPower Corporation, Heliogen Inc, SolarWinds AI, Waaree Energies Ltd, Suncast Corporation, Aurora Solar Inc, BrightSource Energy Inc, Tespack Ltd, TransitionZero, GreenMatch AG, Glint Solar AS, Scopito ApS, Absolar Solutions Ltd, Solarify GmbH, GetSolar LLC, Loggma Technologies Pvt Ltd, Omdena Inc., Raycatch Ltd., Smart Helio SA, Aigen Technologies Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Solar Artificial Intelligence Market?

Companies in the solar artificial intelligence market are now focusing on the development of advanced solutions, like AI-enabled solar installation robots, to enhance efficiency and curtail operational costs. The AI-enabled solar installation robots use artificial intelligence to automate and optimize the placement and installation of solar panels, thus enhancing efficiency and accuracy while reducing labor costs.

How Is The Solar Artificial Intelligence Market Segmented?

The solar artificial intelligence market can be classified into:

1 By Technology: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Computer vision, Other Technologies

2 By Application: Energy Management, Smart Grids, Energy Production, Smart Meters, Demand Forecasting, Other Applications

3 By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Solar Artificial Intelligence Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the solar artificial intelligence market in 2023. This was due to the region's rapid industrialization, government initiatives promoting renewable energy, and advancements in artificial intelligence technology.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-encapsulation-global-market-report

Solar Energy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-energy-global-market-report

Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-electricity-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get In Touch With Us At:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

For further information, do write to us at info@tbrc.info

Stay updated with our latest reports and news by following us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.