MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Kidnapping

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a kidnapping in Northwest, and multiple arrests for an unlawful entry offense also occurring at the location of the kidnapping.

On Thursday, December 12, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, to assist the US Marshals who were in the area searching for a wanted suspect. During the investigation, officers located 13 individuals inside of a residence. One of the individuals, an adult male, was found with broken zip ties on his arms and legs and injuries to his back and leg. The victim stated to officers that he was being held against his will. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that on Wednesday evening, December 11, the suspects kept the victim at the offense location, against his will and assaulted him throughout the evening. The suspects made several attempts to extort money from the victim and were unsuccessful.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, 33-year-old Davon Patterson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.

There were an additional 11 arrests made at the location, for the charges listed below:

31-year-old Dominique Turner , of no fixed address, for Unlawful Entry

41-year-old Annette Hawkins , of Northwest, DC, for Unlawful Entry

31-year-old Jermonte Crutchfield , of Southeast, DC, for Unlawful Entry

36-year-old Megan Grimberg , of Northwest, DC, for Unlawful Entry and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

41-year-old Davina Johnson , of Arlington, VA, for Unlawful Entry

56-year-old Deshawn Bowman , of Northwest, DC, for Unlawful Entry and Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance

39-year-old Michael Davis , of Northwest, DC, for Unlawful Entry

49-year-old Kahlil Guy , of Southeast, DC, for Unlawful Entry

37-year-old Moses Williams , of Northwest, DC, for Unlawful Entry

41-year-old Danielle Gardner , of Northwest, DC, for Unlawful Entry

38-year-old Christopher Dixon , of Northeast, DC, for Unlawful Entry

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24192226