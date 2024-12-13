U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Forecast: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Growth

U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market Set for Growth Amid Rising Demand and Adoption Trends.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. pin and sleeve devices market is expected to witness considerable growth due to developments in the installation of plugs and sockets residential sector, followed by an increase in construction activity in the country. Moreover, the defense and conglomerates' heavy investments in the U.S. are expected to drive the market's growth during the forecast period, as the connectors are used for underwater communications in submarines. In addition, an increase in the adoption of IoT-enabled devices boosts the demand for remotely operated smart plugs, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players in U.S. Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Pin and Sleeve devices Market by Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the U.S. pin and sleeve devices market size was valued at $14,452.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach at $30,549.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2019 to 2026. Pin and sleeve devices are used in various electronic appliances in sockets, plugs, receptacles, and inlets to provide secured and high-quality electrical connections. These devices protect the connection from abusive environments such as dust, chemicals, and moisture. Pin and sleeve devices are used in electronic equipment, which indulges in power supply. These include welders, conveyors, compressors, portable tools, lighting, home appliances, and others. Moreover, pin and sleeve devices are used in manufacturing, automotive, marine, and other industries for electric charging, power connectivity, and other applications.The increase in demand for splashproof and dustproof sockets & plugs finds its application mainly in construction sites, restrooms, and various other places. These dust-proof and splash-proof plugs and sockets offer the benefits of fault-free electric circuits safe for human handling, which promotes its application in residential sectors as well. This, in turn, drives the growth of the U.S. pin and sleeve devices market. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of electrical appliances in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, has also increased demand for cost-effective power connectivity devices such as plugs and receptacles. Also, some applications in automotive, oil & gas, manufacturing, and other industries need a smooth flow of current in corrosive environments, wherein such watertight connectors and other pin and sleeve devices provide better results. These devices witness a significant rise in demand among the end user.In addition, the rise in residential construction activity also contributes toward market growth, as the advancement in construction methods such as prefabricated homes and others has pre-installed sockets for the use of electronics. Thus, growth in the installation of plugs and sockets in the residential sector also fuels market growth. Furthermore, an increased shift toward the adoption of smart plugs and sockets and an increase in several data centers are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players in the U.S. However, an increase in investment in wireless communication infrastructure acts as a major restraint, which hampers the market growth. In 2018, the connectors segment dominated the U.S. pin and sleeve devices industry in terms of revenue in 2019 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the development of computing technologies, consumer electronics, and communication (3C). Moreover, the increase in investment in the U.S. military and submarine sector for power connectors also drives the growth of the connectors market in the U.S. Among the end users, the residential sector secured the highest U.S. pin and sleeve devices market share of about 39.9% in 2018. However, there is a rapid change in the U.S. pin and sleeve devices market trends in the industrial sector. This segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2026.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐏𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :- Based on type, the connectors segment is expected to generate the highest revenue in the U.S. pin and sleeve devices market during the forecast period.- Based on end users, the residential segment generated the highest market revenue in 2018.- The oil & gas industry in the U.S. is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period for the U.S. Pin and Sleeve Devices Market.The key U.S. pin and sleeve devices market leaders profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, Meltric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Walther Electric, Inc., Amphenol Corporation, LEGRAND SA, Hubbell Corporation, Mennekes Electroteknik GmbH & Co. KG. These key players adopt several strategies such as new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration, and business expansion to increase the market share during the forecast period.

