Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market To Reach $0.97 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 13.6%

Smart Irrigation Controllers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The smart irrigation controller market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $0.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

The smart irrigation controller market has witnessed significant growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $0.51 billion in 2023 to $0.58 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.4%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to expanding concern for water conservation, booming demand for smart irrigation, an evolution of tech-based farming, expanding population, and increasing demand for smart irrigation.

What is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of Global Smart Irrigation Controllers?

The smart irrigation controller market size is foreseen to experience speedy growth in the upcoming years. It is projected to reach $0.97 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to escalating mobile applications, raising the need for water conservation, rising adoption of IoT, augmentation in adopting agriculture, and escalating water scarcity. Major trends in the forecast period include the installation of water-efficient systems, the adoption of smart water management technologies, advancements in technologies, the integration of smart home devices, and the launch of remote sensing technology.

Find more insights on this intriguing market with a comprehensive sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19702&type=smp

Which Factors Are Propelling the Growth of the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market?

The progress of the agriculture sector is anticipated to fuel the growth of the smart irrigation controllers market in the future. The agriculture sector involves the components of the economy that includes the production, processing, and distribution of crops, livestock, and other agricultural products. The progression of the agriculture sector is due to shifts in dietary patterns, heightened awareness of environmental issues, and increased investment in agricultural research, development, and infrastructure.

Smart irrigation controllers are advanced devices deployed in agriculture to optimize water usage by automatically adjusting irrigation schedules and amounts depending on real-time data. These controllers aim to enhance water efficiency, minimize waste, and boost crop yield by supplying the right amount of water at the right time. For instance, in February 2024, according to the Department for Environment Food & Rural Affairs reports, a UK-based government agency, the average farm business income FBI across all UK farms saw a significant increase from $50,461 £46,500 in 2020/21 to $78,133 £72,000 in 2021/22. Furthermore, the UK total income from farming TIFF in 2022 was $6.61 billion£7.9 billion, an uptick of 17% from 2021. Therefore, growth in the agriculture sector propels the smart irrigation controllers market.

Gain access to the full spectrum of data on this market with our comprehensive report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-irrigation-controllers-global-market-report

Who are the Key Players in the Smart Irrigation Controllers Market?

Majestic companies operating in the smart irrigation controllers market are The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc., Netafim Irrigation Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corporation., Sierra Instruments, Holman Industries, Dig Corporation, CropX Technologies Ltd., Signature Control Systems Inc., Sencrop, Rachio Inc., K-Rain Manufacturing Corporation, Galcon, Irritrol Systems Srl, Calsense, Skydrop, WaterBit Inc., GreenIQ Ltd., Valley Irrigation, AquaSpy Inc.

What are the Innovative and Emerging Trends in Smart Irrigation Controllers Market?

Major companies operating in the smart irrigation controllers market are exploring new avenues in technologies such as artificial intelligence-enabled smart controllers for irrigation to streamline water usage, enhance irrigation efficiency, and offer real-time, data-driven insights for better decision-making in agricultural and landscape management.

Artificial intelligence AI-enabled smart controllers for irrigation are advanced systems that exploit AI to optimize water usage in agriculture. These controllers use machine learning algorithms and data analytics to make precise decisions about when, where, and how much water to apply to crops. For instance, in July 2023, Hydro-Rain, a US-based irrigation technology organization, launched the HSC landscape irrigation controller, an AI-enabled smart controller. This controller uses machine learning algorithms to adjust watering based on real-time weather conditions and soil moisture levels. The HSC landscape irrigation controller is integrated with predictive analytics for improved irrigation management and remote access for better control and monitoring. These novel innovations in smart irrigation contribute to more sustainable and efficient water use in agriculture and landscaping.

How is the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Segmented?

The smart irrigation controllers market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Plug-In Controllers, Standalone Controllers, Smart Homes Based Controllers

2 By Irrigation Type: Drip Or Trickle, Sprinkler

3 By End User: Residential, Commercial, Golf Courses, Agricultural Fields And Greenhouse

In-Depth Regional Insights: The Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

North America held the largest share in the smart irrigation controllers market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions discussed in this detailed smart irrigation controllers market report cover Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sprinkler-irrigation-global-market-report

Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-irrigation-global-market-report

Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microirrigation-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.