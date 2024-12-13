Wytrwal Industries Presents at the Family Office Super Summit

Wytrwal Industries

Founder and CEO provides an overview of Anti-Fragile Investments during Uncertain Times

KEY BISCAYNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC (“Wytrwal”), a leading international consulting firm and government contractor focused on finance, economics, and analytics in the global emerging markets is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO participated on a discussion panel of experts focused on Anti-Fragile Investments to one of the world’s largest family office conferences.“It was an honor to discuss investment opportunities in solid companies that can survive and thrive in uncertain times to a sophisticated audience of investors at the Family Office Super Summit here in South Florida,” commented Edmund L. Luzine, Jr., the Founder and CEO of Wytrwal Industries, a former emerging markets investment banker, Army officer, and professor.“As investors re-balance their portfolios before the end of a great year in most markets, they are seeking aggressive value investments in order to capitalize on global events, and many of those opportunities exist in the global emerging markets, energy and mining sectors, and in aerospace and defense”, he added.About the Family Office Club The largest association in the family office wealth management industry. Since 2007, the Family Office Club has been working with family offices by helping them create family offices, identify deal flow from live conferences, and connect with quality investment firms and independent sponsors.Contact Information:About Wytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLCWytrwal Industries Holding Company, LLC is a Female & Hispanic, and small, service-disabled veteran owned business (“SDVOB”) that provides professional consulting and advisory services focused on finance, economics, and analytics with a special emphasis on technologies, energy, natural resources, and commodities in the global emerging markets – including critical defense metals. It provides advanced economic and financial analysis and solutions for private and public sector clients – including the Department of Defense and other agencies. The company also serves as a sub-advisor to the Ticonderoga Strategic Fund, L.P., a hybrid venture capital and private equity fund focused on defense, aerospace, and technology firms. The Wytrwal name has roots in New York’s Mohawk Valley that date back to the late 1800s with interests in commodities, coal, oil, real estate, consumer goods, textiles, banking, and defense.Contact Information:

