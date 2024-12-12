Lone Star West’s Brandon Spencer awarded Doctoral degree

By David N. Krough, TJJD Communications —

Congratulations to Lone Star High School West Assistant Principal Dr. Brandon Spencer on his recent accomplishment earning his new title.

Spencer successfully completed the Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership, with a concentration in K-12 Education, from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and will officially graduate on December 20.

Spencer’s dissertation was entitled “Beyond Zero Tolerance: Exploring PBIS and Restorative Discipline as Equitable Alternatives for Black Males’ Educational Opportunities.”

Spencer got his master’s degree in Higher Education at the University of Mississippi in 2011 when he says he “honed his skills and gained valuable insights into the educational landscape.”

Spencer says his research focuses on the disproportionate representation of black males in school discipline, as he “seeks to identify effective strategies to address this important issue and promote equity in education.”

Spencer started his career with TJJD in 2020. His hope with his research is to assist the agency in finding ways to minimize disciplinary issues for students of color and help reduce recidivism.

His goal at the agency, he says, is to use his knowledge and experience to create programs to address racial disparities, policy development, increase cultural competence and create more opportunities for individualized approaches to behavior.

RJ Principal Helen Spearman says Spencer cares deeply about both the staff and the students.

“Mr. Spencer is one of the best partners that I could have to run a school,” Spearman said. “He thinks outside of the box to provide opportunities for the youth in our care; to help motivate them to care about education and to motivate them to continue learning. This is reflected by his topic of his dissertation. Ms. Spencer is a true team player, and I cannot be thankful enough to have him on our team.”

Spencer adds that his commitment to making a positive impact in the educational community is deeply rooted in his personal background as he is the first in his family to attend college. He credits his parents, Jessie and Helen Spencer of Calhoun City, Mississippi for their unwavering support.

Currently, Spencer and lives with his wife, Cicely, and their dog, Paxton. He credits his success to a loving family and his faith.

“I love and live by Colossians 3:23. Whatever you do (whatever your task may be) work from the soul (put in your very best effort) as (something done) for the Lord and not for men.”