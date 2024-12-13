FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has announced that Freedom has launched Rapid Renewal, the Department of the Secretary of State’s online service for the renewal of motor vehicle registrations.

Through Rapid Renewal, Mainers can quickly and easily renew their vehicle registrations and pay their municipal excise taxes online at any time. Rapid Renewal allows Mainers to conduct business with municipal and state government in one seamless online transaction.

While municipal participation in Rapid Renewal is optional, the service has now includes 345 municipalities and more than 3.3 million transactions have been processed to date.

The towns will accept payments via e-check and credit card. Residents can continue to visit the town’s administrative office to pay in person, but now also have the option of conducting these transactions online.

Rapid Renewal may be accessed at www.maine.gov/online/bmv/rapid-renewal/. Other Secretary of State online services can be found at www.maine.gov/sos/online_services/index.html.

Municipal officials who would like more information about participating in Rapid Renewal are encouraged to contact the Department of the Secretary of State at 207-626-8400 or by email at sos.office@maine.gov.

###