Think Before You Click the Link: Attorney General Bonta Issues Consumer Alert on Package Delivery Text Scams

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today urged Californians to beware of package delivery text message scams. These messages often state that there’s an issue with your delivery and include a link to “resolve” the problem. Package delivery scams can occur more frequently over the gift giving season, when holiday shopping is in full swing.

“The gift giving season is in full swing, and with it, comes a parade of package deliveries. Scammers can take this opportunity to use fake delivery text messages and fraudulent links to steal consumers money or personal information,” said Attorney General Bonta. “I urge Californians to beware of these scams, avoid clicking on unexpected text message links, and slow down — scammers prey on urgency.”

Follow these tips to protect yourself:

Be Suspicious of Unexpected Messages. Ignore unsolicited text messages, emails, or phone calls claiming issues with a package delivery.

Don’t Click the Link! Never click on links from unknown senders or emails claiming to be from a delivery company. Instead, go to the official carrier website and enter your tracking number directly.

Be Skeptical of Payment Requests. Delivery companies do not ask for payment to release a package or correct a delivery error. Any such request is a scam.

Look for Red Flags. Scammers often use words like "urgent action required" to pressure you into clicking a link. Be cautious if the message lacks personalization (e.g., "Dear Customer") or contains spelling or grammar errors.

Enable Package Alerts. Sign up for alerts from trusted carriers like UPS, FedEx, or USPS. These alerts will notify you of package updates directly from the source.

Monitor Your Financial Accounts. Regularly check your bank and credit card statements for unauthorized transactions, especially after suspecting a scam.

If you receive a suspicious message you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission here and the Federal Bureau of Investigation here. If you believe you’ve received a text message scam, you can report it to your wireless provider, including by forwarding them to the number 7726 or “SPAM”.