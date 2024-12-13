12/12/24 – REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: 2025 URBAN AND COMMUNITY FORESTRY GRANT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: 2025 URBAN AND COMMUNITY FORESTRY GRANT

Celebrating the “Year of Our Community Forests”

December 12, 2024

HONOLULU – Community organizations across the state are encouraged to submit proposals for projects that celebrate and bring awareness to our community forests. This unique grant opportunity is part of the 2025 “Year of Our Community Forests” campaign, a partnership of tree lovers across Hawaiʻi coordinated by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife and its Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program.

“The grants will support projects that celebrate trees in the wao kanaka– where we live, learn and play. Our community forests give us gathering places, shade to cool down, air to breathe, food to eat, wood for carving, leaves for weaving and flowers for lei,” said Kaulunani Program Administrator Heather McMillen. “They help grow our communities and we can help grow our community forests by caring for our trees, planting new trees and learning from trees. This grant opportunity invites proposals that focus on community forest education, outreach and awareness.”

Eligible activities include tree education and outreach events, tree care workshops and cultural and artistic expression related to trees. Kaulunani invites applicants to consider how a project can engage the community, enhance community forestry practices and promote the environmental, cultural and social benefits of trees in urban and communal spaces.

Who can apply: Non-profit organizations, private organizations, schools, churches, community groups and state agencies on all islands. All grantees must be in compliance with state government requirements and provide Hawaiʻi Compliance Express certification.

Eligibility: Projects must relate to urban and community forestry on public or publicly accessible land or educational institutions in Hawaiʻi.

Where to Apply: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/lap/kaulunani/grants/

Deadline: January 24, 2025 11:59PM (HST)

Awards announced: Applicants will be notified of funding decisions by February 10, 2025

Grant Awards: $10,000-$20,000

Partnerships and creativity are encouraged. Contact the program at [email protected] if you have any questions or would like to discuss your project idea.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Kaulunani grant program application guidelines: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry/files/2020/08/Kaulunani-Grant-Program-Application-Guidelines-Updated-11Aug2020.pdf

For more information about the Kaulunani Urban & Community Forestry Program, please contact Heather McMillen, DOFAW Urban & Community Forester, at [email protected]

