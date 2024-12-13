Juleighani Soto, intern; George Panichas, Exec. Director of Hayden; Wendy Taylor, Founder & Exec. Director, West Place; Scott Carter, intern/scholarship recipient; Patrick Cole, West Place Director of Development & Comms., Abigail Golembewski & Olivia Meybodi, interns.

The Hayden Foundation Donates $15,000 to West Place Animal Sanctuary for Educational Internship Programs

TIVERTON, RI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hayden Foundation is proud to announce a $15,000 donation to West Place Animal Sanctuary , a non-profit organization dedicated to providing lifelong care for farm animals rescued from abuse, neglect, and cruelty. This donation will directly support the sanctuary’s Educational Internship Programs, offering hands-on learning opportunities to high school and college students interested in animal care, wildlife rehabilitation, and humane education.Since 2007, West Place Animal Sanctuary has served as a safe haven for farm animals and as a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center. The sanctuary is also the lost dog shelter for Little Compton, making it a vital resource in the local community. Its Educational Internship Programs provide students with real-world experience in animal care, veterinary services, and farm management, while fostering compassion and responsibility.George Panichas, Executive Director of the Hayden Foundation, delivered the donation in person at the sanctuary, meeting with staff, interns, and volunteers to witness firsthand the transformative impact of the program:We are honored to support West Place Animal Sanctuary and their incredible work in educating and inspiring the next generation of animal advocates, Panichas shared. The students who participate in these programs gain skills and lessons that will stay with them throughout their lives, and we are thrilled to be part of it.Wendy Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of West Place Animal Sanctuary, emphasized the program’s impact:West Place’s Educational Internship Program has exploded in popularity, with dozens of students joining us each school year and summer. The hands-on educational experiences are life-changing for these students, and this program can only operate free of charge thanks to generous partners like The Hayden Foundation. Together, we are changing attitudes towards farm animals, educating the next generation, and cultivating a more compassionate community in Rhode Island and beyond.The students participating in the internship programs immerse themselves in activities such as farm animal care, wildlife rehabilitation, and sustainable farming practices. Interns work alongside professionals, gaining experience in tasks such as veterinary visits, shearing, and food cultivation, all while developing teamwork, responsibility, and compassion.Several interns shared how the program has impacted their lives:At West Place I’ve been given the opportunity to be hands-on in an active educational environment. Learning the workings of an organization such as West Place provides transferable skills related to how an organization runs, as well as animal care. The work also relates to my academic goals as a biology major, providing a unique perspective on the well-being of animals that we don’t normally get to interact with so closely. – Scott CarterAs someone who is going through the rigorous process of applying to higher education, coming to the sanctuary and helping out with the animals has been my weekly grounding experience. The animals all have their own personalities and stories, and I love every one of them. I cannot thank the welcoming staff and fellow volunteers enough for the experiences and lessons they taught me this summer. This is one of my experiences that I genuinely look forward to every week. – Payton PreteI am so thankful for the opportunity at West Place Animal Sanctuary this past summer. I have learned a lot from the staff on how to properly care for many different types of animals, and gained hands-on experience when it comes to their care. I am very grateful that I got to be a part of an amazing community of volunteers and staff members working to provide sanctuary for animals that need it and giving them the best life they can live. – Skylyn DepinaStudents recognized with Hayden Foundation scholarships for their participation in the program include: Scott Carter, Payton Prete, Jono Magnuson, Kaeleen Hennessey, Skylyn Depina, and Rebecca Andrade.Through this donation, the Hayden Foundation reinforces its commitment to supporting educational programs that foster a more humane and compassionate society.For more information about West Place Animal Sanctuary and its programs, visit www.westplace.org

