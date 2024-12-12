The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mexico Equity and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MXE) (the “Fund”) today announced that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared a year-end cash dividend of $0.2981 per share on its common stock consisting entirely of ordinary income payable on December 31, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2024.

CONTACT: U.S. Bancorp Fund Services, LLC – Noah Davis (414) 516-1696

