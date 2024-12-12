Scalise Applauds Committee Chairs for 119th Congress

Today, House Majority Leader Scalise (R-La.) announced the House Republican Steering Committee’s recommendations for committee chairs for the 119th Congress.

“After four years of suffering under the radical policies of the Biden-Harris Administration and a Democrat-controlled Senate, the American people made clear they are ready for a change. With Republicans taking control of the White House, Senate, and House, it is imperative we are in position to move President Trump’s agenda efficiently and thoughtfully so we can quickly restore our nation to greatness,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. “From securing our southern border, to unleashing American energy, to fighting to lower Bidenflation, and making our communities safe again, our Committee Chairs are ready to get to work fulfilling the American people’s mandate and enacting President Trump’s America-First agenda. House Republicans are heading into the 119th Congress prepared to address the issues most important to hardworking Americans and fight for meaningful legislative wins. I want to congratulate all of the newly selected Chairs, and I look forward to working with these strong leaders and their Committees to advance President Trump’s priorities and deliver the American people the government they voted for in November.”

Agriculture – Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)

Appropriations – Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.)

Armed Services – Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

Budget – Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

Education and the Workforce – Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.)

Energy and Commerce – Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.)

Financial Services – Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.)

Foreign Affairs – Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.)

Homeland Security – Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)

Judiciary – Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Natural Resources – Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

Oversight and Accountability – Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Science, Space, and Technology – Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas)

Small Business – Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Transportation and Infrastructure – Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)

Veterans’ Affairs – Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Ways and Means – Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)