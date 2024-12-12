Sherlock Holmes Meets Indiana Jones in Thrilling, Action-Packed Mystery, The Bones of the Apostle

The newest thrill-a-minute mystery from John Amos, Bones takes readers inside the complex “lost worlds” of Edwardian London, the Middle East of pre-WWI Baghdad and the desert of the Bedouins.

Both detectives are acutely aware that they are out of step with their society ... but they are driven to cross the ‘horizons beyond the horizon’ to see what’s out there.” — Author, scholar and lawyer John Amos

PEBBLE BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At once an old-fashioned British crime thriller and an expression of the cycle of life, The Bones of the Apostle by John Amos continues the capers of detectives Flinders Petrie and Thomas Pettigrew, who, back from their harrowing mission in the desert to recover a stolen statue of Aphrodite, have earned a reputation for success against all odds. Just as they are growing restless for another big case, they are tasked with finding a stolen religious artifact, the bones of the apostle Thomas, a quest that brings them face-to-face with the dark horrors of the Armenian and Assyrian genocide during World War I.

“The Bones of the Apostle is a sequel to The Case of the Stolen Goddess,” Amos explained. “The detectives get older but still look for action. Both detectives are acutely aware that they are out of step with their society, a society increasingly dominated by briefcases and routine, but they are driven to cross the ‘horizons beyond the horizon’ to see what’s out there.”

With the help of Gazelda Jones, a retired witch turned intelligence agent, Petrie and Pettigrew pursue the relic and its mysterious thief, known only as the Veiled One. But facing their old enemy again is only half the battle. To succeed at their task, both men must confront their personal histories and the friends, family and lovers they left behind in Turkey years before.

Amos, who lived in the Middle East, draws on the rich cultural backdrop of his experiences to craft his immersive, authentic settings and to weave his narrative with historical insights. Charming and sobering, poignant and jarring, The Bones of the Apostle features atmospherics that will compel readers and a story that will move them. But above all else, Amos says he just wants people to enjoy it.

“The Petrie and Pettigrew series should be read for fun,” Amos added. “I know that a lot of reviewers have found all kinds of messages in the series, and when I read these, I think, ‘gee, did I write that?’ Bones is designed for a quick read, something to take your mind off today’s troubles: a well-earned time out.”

About the Author

John Amos holds a Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley and a J.D. from the Monterey College of Law. He has taught at the university level for 25 years. His academic publications include two books, Arab-Israeli Military/Political Relations and Palestinian Resistance, as well as numerous articles in major academic journals. He is also a coeditor of Gulf Security Into the 1980s. His fiction works include The Student (2022), The Cleopatra Caper (2023) and The Case of the Stolen Goddess (2024). He has lived and studied in the Middle East, most notably in Egypt, Lebanon, Libya and Turkey. He currently practices law.

For more information, visit www.johnamosauthor.com, or connect with him on Instagram (johnsmosproduction2) or Facebook (John Amos Author).

The Bones of the Apostle

Publisher: River Grove Books

Release date: November 28, 2024

ISBN-13: ‎978-1632999016

Available from Amazon.com

https://www.amazon.com/Bones-Apostle-Petrie-Pettigrew-Novel/dp/1632999013

