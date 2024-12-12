CN Recognizes Customers, Suppliers and Supply Chain Partners for their Leadership in Sustainability
MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the recognition of 73 of its customers, suppliers and supply chain partners, for their leadership and commitment to sustainability. Through CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program, the Company is celebrating businesses dedicated to building a more sustainable future by supporting climate action, reducing their environmental impact, promoting biodiversity and implementing more sustainable and ethical business practices.
"We are proud to work with partners who share our vision and commitment to building a sustainable future. Sustainability is a journey that requires collaboration across the entire supply chain. Together, we are working to drive meaningful change and this program is an example of our progress."
- Remi G. Lalonde, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer
"Engaging with our suppliers is a key element in achieving CN’s sustainability goals. Through programs like EcoConnexions, we’re recognizing the essential contributions of our partners and reinforcing the importance of sustainable procurement practices in delivering responsibly across the supply chain."
- JJ Dratva, Vice-President, Procurement and Supply Management
This year, CN is strengthening its program by recognizing partners at gold, silver, and bronze levels. In recognition of this achievement and commitment to sustainable business practices by its partners, CN is planting 100,000 trees, in partnership with Tree Canada.
Our 2024 EcoConnexions Partnership Program recipients, in alphabetical order, are:
Gold partners:
Alcoa Corporation
ArcelorMittal Dofasco, G.P.
BASF Canada
Bunge North America
Canfor
Cargill
Cascades
CMA CGM (America) LLC
Domtar
Dupont
Evergreen Shipping Agency (America)
Ford Motor Company
Honda Canada
Kraft Heinz Canada
Labatt Brewing Company
Lindt & Sprüngli (Canada)Inc
Michelin North America
Mondelēz International
Nissan North America
Nortera Foods
Nouryon
Owens Corning
Oxy Chemical Corporation
PepsiCo Canada
Resolute Forest Products Canada
Suncor
Teck Resources Limited
Toyota Canada
Walmart Canada
West Fraser Timber
Weyerhaeuser
Yang Ming
Silver partners:
Atlantic Container Line
Cenovus Energy
CF Industries
COSCO Shipping Lines North America
Gerdau
Gibson Energy
Greenbrier Companies
Halifax Port Authority
Hapag Lloyd America
Heidelberg Materials
Imperial Oil
Ingredion
J.B. Hunt
Kruger Products LP
Maersk Line
Maple Leaf Foods
NOVA Chemicals
OOCL Usa
Ocean Network Express (ONE)
Prince Rupert Port Authority
Progress Rail
Schneider
Secure Energy
Tenaris Global Services USA
UPS
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority
Viterra
Volkswagen Group Canada
Vopak
Wabtec
Zim Integrated Services
Bronze partners:
BCD Travel
Cando Rail
CBS Maintenance Ltd.
Hatch
HOPA Ports
Louisiana Pacific
McAsphalt Industries
MSC (Canada)
Montreal Port Authority
Trinity Industries
About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.
Contacts:
|Media
|Investment Community
|Jonathan Abecassis
|Stacy Alderson
|Director, Public Affairs and
|Assistant Vice-President
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|(438) 455-3692
media@cn.ca
|(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.