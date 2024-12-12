CN Recognizes Customers, Suppliers and Supply Chain Partners for their Leadership in Sustainability

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced the recognition of 73 of its customers, suppliers and supply chain partners, for their leadership and commitment to sustainability. Through CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program, the Company is celebrating businesses dedicated to building a more sustainable future by supporting climate action, reducing their environmental impact, promoting biodiversity and implementing more sustainable and ethical business practices.

"We are proud to work with partners who share our vision and commitment to building a sustainable future. Sustainability is a journey that requires collaboration across the entire supply chain. Together, we are working to drive meaningful change and this program is an example of our progress."

- Remi G. Lalonde, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer

"Engaging with our suppliers is a key element in achieving CN’s sustainability goals. Through programs like EcoConnexions, we’re recognizing the essential contributions of our partners and reinforcing the importance of sustainable procurement practices in delivering responsibly across the supply chain."

- JJ Dratva, Vice-President, Procurement and Supply Management

This year, CN is strengthening its program by recognizing partners at gold, silver, and bronze levels. In recognition of this achievement and commitment to sustainable business practices by its partners, CN is planting 100,000 trees, in partnership with Tree Canada.

Our 2024 EcoConnexions Partnership Program recipients, in alphabetical order, are:

Gold partners:

Alcoa Corporation

ArcelorMittal Dofasco, G.P.

BASF Canada

Bunge North America

Canfor

Cargill

Cascades

CMA CGM (America) LLC

Domtar

Dupont

Evergreen Shipping Agency (America)

Ford Motor Company

Honda Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada

Labatt Brewing Company

Lindt & Sprüngli (Canada)Inc

Michelin North America

Mondelēz International

Nissan North America

Nortera Foods

Nouryon

Owens Corning

Oxy Chemical Corporation

PepsiCo Canada

Resolute Forest Products Canada

Suncor

Teck Resources Limited

Toyota Canada

Walmart Canada

West Fraser Timber

Weyerhaeuser

Yang Ming

Silver partners:

Atlantic Container Line

Cenovus Energy

CF Industries

COSCO Shipping Lines North America

Gerdau

Gibson Energy

Greenbrier Companies

Halifax Port Authority

Hapag Lloyd America

Heidelberg Materials

Imperial Oil

Ingredion

J.B. Hunt

Kruger Products LP

Maersk Line

Maple Leaf Foods

NOVA Chemicals

OOCL Usa

Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Prince Rupert Port Authority

Progress Rail

Schneider

Secure Energy

Tenaris Global Services USA

UPS

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Viterra

Volkswagen Group Canada

Vopak

Wabtec

Zim Integrated Services

Bronze partners:

BCD Travel

Cando Rail

CBS Maintenance Ltd.

Hatch

HOPA Ports

Louisiana Pacific

McAsphalt Industries

MSC (Canada)

Montreal Port Authority

Trinity Industries

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

