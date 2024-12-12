Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Focus on Project Management for 2025-2026 Projects

It's crucial to bring in your art and signage consultants as soon as floor plans are drafted to achieve the smoothest and most cost-efficient result.” — Sara Beth Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) are proud to announce a focus on their project management services tailored specifically for clients planning facility refreshes, remodels, or expansions in 2025-2026. As experts in integrating art and signage solutions, HAC & QAH are equipped to manage all aspects of visual communication projects from initial concept through to completion.Strategic Project Management for Art and Signage IntegrationHAC & QAH's project management services are designed to ensure that signage, wayfinding systems, donor recognition walls, digital signage, wall graphics, and artwork are seamlessly integrated into new or renovated spaces. By engaging HAC & QAH early in the planning process, clients can ensure that all visual elements are considered from the start, resulting in a cohesive aesthetic that enhances both the functionality and appeal of their facilities."It's crucial to bring in your art and signage consultants as soon as floor plans are drafted to achieve the smoothest and most cost-efficient result," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "Our team is ready to help guide these projects from the earliest stages to ensure every detail aligns with our clients' visions and practical needs."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, emphasized the benefits of early collaboration, "Involving our specialists early in the design process allows us to integrate art and signage that truly complements the architecture and purpose of a space. This proactive approach not only saves time and money but also ensures that the final environment resonates with those who use it daily."Consultation and Customization at Every StepClients planning projects for the upcoming years are encouraged to reach out to HAC & QAH now to schedule a consultation. The firm’s project management services are adaptable to a wide range of environments, including healthcare facilities, corporate offices, and educational institutions.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.