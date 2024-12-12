Battery Pack Market for Marine Propulsion: Trends Driving Growth from US$ 977.6 Million to US$ 2.4 Billion by 2034

Battery Pack for Marine Hybrid & Full Electric Propulsion Market

battery pack market for marine hybrid and full electric propulsion was valued at $977.6M in 2023 and is expected to grow at an 8.7% CAGR, reaching $2.4B by 2034

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, INDIA, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global battery pack for marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market was valued at US$ 977.6 Mn in 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2034, reaching US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2034. This growth is driven by the marine sector’s transition toward electrification and stringent emission regulations.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76884 Analyst ViewpointThe electrification of the marine sector is propelling the market for battery packs used in hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. The industry is undergoing a paradigm shift from traditional fuel sources to marine battery systems for propulsion, navigation, and onboard operations. Stricter emission regulations aimed at environmental sustainability are further boosting the adoption of electric and hybrid vessels.Key market players are focusing on innovations to improve energy density and reduce costs, broadening their customer base and accelerating market adoption.DriversRise in Electrification of Marine SectorIncreasing concerns about carbon emissions and global warming are driving the adoption of carbon-neutral marine propulsion systems.According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), international shipping contributed to 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions in 2022. Efforts to reduce these emissions align with the Paris Agreement goals.Battery packs facilitate renewable energy integration, shore connection systems, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), enhancing the sustainability of marine transportation.For instance, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) received an international order in May 2024 for constructing a hybrid service operation vessel (SOV).Implementation of Stringent Emission RegulationsGovernments and regulatory bodies are enforcing strict emission norms to mitigate the environmental impact of maritime operations.International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations, including Tier III, Emission Control Area (ECA), and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), are pushing the industry toward cleaner propulsion technologies.Examples include the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) updates to Commercial Harbor Craft Regulation, aiming to reduce diesel soot and nitrogen oxide emissions from harbor crafts.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/battery-pack-market-for-hybrid-and-full-electric-marine-propulsion.html Regional OutlookAsia PacificAsia Pacific dominated the market in 2023, driven by investments in hybrid-electric vessels.AtoB@C Shipping launched “Ecomar,” a plug-in hybrid vessel in India, in January 2024.EuropeInvestments in hybrid-electric crew transfer vessels (CTVs) are accelerating market growth. NAV Engineering & Technology announced plans for hybrid-electric vessels for offshore windfarms in Europe.North AmericaNorth America is emerging as a significant player, with an emphasis on decarbonizing maritime operations through innovative battery technologies.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the battery pack for marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market include:Corvus EnergyEco Marine PowerRolls-Royce plcNIDEC CORPORATIONRELiON BatteriesThese companies are focusing on:Developing integrated power control solutions combining traditional diesel generators with electric battery systems.Reducing emissions and operational costs while maintaining performance.Key DevelopmentsMay 2024: Rolls-Royce introduced JMS Sunshine, a hybrid tug powered by mtu gas engines and a battery system with 904 kWh capacity.March 2024: Corvus Energy secured a contract for providing a battery energy storage system for Magellan Discoverer, South America’s first hybrid diesel-electric vessel.Market SegmentationBy Power RatingUp to 1 MW1 MW - 2 MW2.1 MW - 3.5 MWAbove 3.5 MWBy RPM0 RPM - 1000 RPM1001 RPM - 2500 RPMAbove 2500 RPMBy Propulsion TypeHybridFull ElectricBy Vessel TypeTugboats & Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs)FerriesDefense VesselsYachtsCruise ShipsOthersThe battery pack for marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market is poised for significant growth as the maritime industry intensifies its focus on sustainability and innovation. By addressing emission challenges and leveraging advanced technologies, the industry is set to achieve substantial progress in the coming decade.Examine key highlights and takeaways from our Report in this sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76884 More From Transparency Market ResearchAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.Contact:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.comFollow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.