Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Janice Bowling, & Rep. Rush Bricken Announce $4,994 Archives Development Grant for Grundy County

October 14, 2024

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Janice Bowling, and State Rep. Rush Bricken today announced a $4,994 Archives Development Program grant for Grundy County Archives. The funding will be used to assist in covering the cost of archival folders, and record storage cartons.

“The services provided by the Grundy County Archives are essential in the study of our community’s local history,” said Sen. Bowling. “This funding will ensure blueprints of our earliest days remain intact for future generations.”

Archives Development Program grants are awarded to Tennessee county or municipal archives facilities, as well as nonprofit organizations that are responsible for maintaining permanent public records generated within their respective community.

“Archives are vital in the study and preservation of history,” said Rep. Bricken. “These grants will promote a desire for knowledge and enable all in Grundy County to continue learning from the stories of our past. I congratulate all for their diligent work in helping secure this substantial award.”

Funding was made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly, and awards are administered by the Tennessee Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s office. These awards can be used to assist with supplies, storage, and contract services — including hiring staff, enhancing online accessibility, and fees related to continuing education or training opportunities.

“Preserving our irreplaceable historical records enables future generations of Tennesseans to learn about our rich history,” said Secretary Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Bowling and Rep. Bricken for supporting these grants, which will ensure the invaluable stories of Grundy County will endure.”

This year, a total of $59,074 was awarded to archives facilities across Tennessee. For more about grants administered by the Library & Archives for public libraries, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

