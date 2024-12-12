Phasix Mesh, the Safer Alternative Design for Mesh Augmented Hernia Repair

Dr. Greg Vigna

Phasix Mesh offers strong mechanical support and reduces chronic complications by fully degrading in 12-18 months, making it a safer hernia repair option

The Phasix Mesh is P4HB and fully degradable, making it the safer alternative design for mesh or graft augmented hernia surgery.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Phasix Mesh and P4HB Plug demonstrated significant mechanical strength compared to the native abdominal wall, despite significant material resorption over time," states Corey Deeken, Ph.D., Washington University School of Medicine.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney and hernia mesh attorney, says, “The Phasix Mesh is P4HB and fully degradable, making it the safer alternative design for mesh or graft augmented hernia surgery. The material is completely removed by the body over twelve to eighteen months, so chronic complications are reduced to a minimum.”

What was reported about P4HB in the 2013 article, “Characterization of the Mechanical Strength, Resorption Properties, and Histologic Characteristics of a Fully Absorbable Material (Poly-4-hydroxybutyrate—PHASIX Mesh) in a Porine Model of Hernia Repair”, ISRN Surgery Volume 2013?:

“PHASIX Mesh and P4HB Plug designs are both fabricated from poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB). P4HB is a natural polymer … P4HB degrades in vivo through both hydrolysis and a hydrolytic enzymatic digestive process and is fully resorbed in approximately 365–545 days, according to the Instructions for use.

P4HB has been evaluated in a number of animal studies over the past decade, particularly those investigating cardiovascular applications, such as tissue-engineered tri-leaflet heart valves, artery augmentation patches, and small diameter vascular graft, as well as the development of P4HB as a suture material.”

Read Dr. Deecken’s article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdf/10.1155/2013/238067

Dr. Vigna adds, “Meaningful changes to safer technologies will equate to a meaningful public health benefit. For hernia mesh, this is a ‘better late than never’ scenario. For mid-urethral slings, this is somewhere in ‘between late and never’. But the end of the vaginal mesh debacle is in sight.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic pain syndromes caused by mini-slings such as Coloplast Altis sling and Boston Scientific Solyx sling that include pudendal neuralgia and obturator neuralgia. He represents the injured from defective hernia mesh. He litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain: https://vignalawgroup.com/publications/

Read Dr. Vigna’s book, 'Mother's Guide to Birth Injury'.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.