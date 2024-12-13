Food Bulking Agents Market is Projected to Reach US$5,209.4 Million, with a CAGR 3.3% by 2034

Food Bulking Agents Industry

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Food Bulking Agents Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 3,765.2 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034.Global demand for bulking agents is driven by health-conscious diet trends and expanding markets for functional foods and weight-loss products. Food products can have soluble or insoluble bulking agents added to them to increase their volume or mass without significantly lowering their nutritional content. These features are crucial for a variety of applications, such as enhancing the mouthfeel and texture of cakes, beverages, dairy products, snacks, and nutritional goods while supplying more fiber.The market is expanding at an exponential rate due to the need to shift toward meals that are high in fiber and low in calories. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers has increased consumer interest in items that improve gastrointestinal characteristics and aid in weight control, which has increased demand for food-bulking agents including cellulose, maltodextrin, and inulin. Additionally, the industry is strengthened by the growing popularity of plant-based ingredients and clean labels, since more food makers are including natural bulking agents in their recipes.Get Free Sample Research Report:Bulking agents are being used in processed and packaged food products more frequently as a result of the snacking trend and the rising demand for convenience foods. The nutraceutical business exhibits a similar concept, but more pronouncedly in the case of protein bars and forms enhanced with fiber.Key Takeaways from the Food Bulking Agents Market Study:The global food bulking agents market is projected to grow at 3.3% CAGR and reach US$ 5,209.4 million by 2034. The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,444.2 million between 2024 to 2034North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 23.9% in 2034 Predominating market players include Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. & Kerry GroupInsoluble Bulking Agents of Product Type is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 949.4 million between 2024 and 2034. Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries of food bulking agents under End-User are expected to reach around US$ 3,016.3 million by 2024“A rise in demand for healthier food options with fewer calories.” says Fact.MR analystLeading Players Driving Innovation in the Food Bulking Agents Market:The Key Players in the Food Bulking Agents Industry include Tate & Lyle PLC; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Ingredion; Cargill; Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM); Fiberstar, Inc.; Kerry Group; MGP Ingredients, Inc.; Südzucker AG; Roquette Frères S.A.; BENEO GmbH; Tereos Group; CP Kelco U.S., Inc.; Nestlé S.A.; Other Prominent Players.Country-wise Insights:How has the demand for gluten-free products among consumers in the United States increased the use of natural bulking agents?"Increasing need for portable, easily consumable nutritional supplements"The US market is expected to reach US$ 654.2 million in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% until 2034. From 2024 to 2034, this market is expected to create an absolute opportunity worth US$319.5 million.As a result, bulking agents have become more and more common in the US baking market. Wheat contains gluten, a crucial structural protein that gives leavened foods like bread and cakes their form and flexibility.The demand for gluten-free options in fast food and the growing global knowledge of celiac illness and gluten intolerance, however, have forced food product makers to figure out how to include these effects into their food systems without using gluten.Accordingly, modern bulking agents like xanthan gum, tapioca starch, and psyllium husk are becoming more and more popular and are being utilized in place of gluten in baked products due to their volumetric, textural, and binding properties. This has demonstrated that elderly people are also interested in alternate bulking agents for growing the gluten-free bread market.What impact is the UK's growing demand for fortified foods having on the market for bulking agents?As a result of the growing use of health-conscious fortified foods in the UK, there is a greater demand for bulking agents that enhance the overall consistency and texture. The term "fortified foods" refers to foods that have been altered by adding more macro and micronutrients (such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, etc.) to enhance consumer health advantages and encourage widespread adoption by health-conscious people.Nevertheless, the goal of these specific nutrients or additions is to improve the food's quality, which may have an impact on the mouthfeel, texture, or structure of the food product. Because they assist maintain appropriate textures and consistency, bulking agents are crucial in fortified food components such cereals, dairy substitutes, and liquid foods.These substances help to preserve the product's cohesion and final beautiful presentation while also extending the shelf life of the nutrients provided. For example, in reaction to the shifts in the food market, which are rapidly shifting toward the development of meals that are highly fortified with minerals and immune-boosting foods,Request For Free Customization Report:Tate & Lyle: Oct 2023, Tate & Lyle strengthened its product line of food ingredients focusing on fiber-based bulking agents. Namely, as part of its initiative to promote clean label products, PROMITORSoluble Fiber was introduced, as oils and food emulsifiers are found to be insufficient for the healthy and natural food product marketDuPont de Nemours, Inc.: Aug 2023, The Nutrition & Biosciences division of DuPont has expanded the range of its plant-based bulking agents with the launch of novel textured soy proteins. These ingredients meet the growing need for nutritious vegetarian cuisine, especially in the meat substitute industry, which requires bulking agents for moisture and texture preservation.Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): In March 2024, ADM has been concentrating on broadening its dietary fiber range by introducing different varieties of prebiotic fibers as bulking agents. This product line is already included in the measures of the company aimed at meeting the growing demand for products that promote gut health – meat snacks and baked goods fillers.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global food bulking agent market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Soluble Bulking Agents, Insoluble Bulking Agents), Sources (Plant-Based, Synthetic), Function (Caloric Bulking Agents, Non-Caloric Bulking Agents) & End-User (Food and Beverage Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industries) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).FAQ’S:Who are the major players operating in the food-bulking agents market?Major players in the market are Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group.What is the estimated valuation of the food bulking agents market in 2034?The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 5,209.4 million in 2034.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Botanical Supplement Market : The global market for botanical supplements is predicted to generate US$ 19.2 billion in revenue in 2024 and US$ 34.2 billion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Anti-aging Ingredient Market : Because there are so many baby boomers, the market for anti-aging ingredients is the most sought-after industry. The need for anti-aging chemicals has grown in recent years as more people are aware of their advantages, which include keeping the skin moisturized.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

