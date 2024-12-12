Monastery Lake Closed
SANTA FE – Monastery Lake, near Pecos, has been closed to fishing until further notice due to unsafe ice conditions.
Ice fishing is not allowed at the Benedictine Monastery lake that is leased through the Department’s Open Gate program. A layer of ice has formed on the lake, prompting the closure.
The lake will reopen when there are sufficient open areas of water available to allow fishing from the bank.
Anglers can find good winter trout fishing in the Albuquerque area drains, at Tingley Beach and at other fishing waters throughout the state. Visit our website for more information on trout species, the weekly fishing report, a list of convenient fishing locations and fish stocking reports.
