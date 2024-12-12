Orange Extract Market Size Projected to Grow at 5.2% CAGR, Surpassing USD 902.9 Million by 2031 | TMR

Orange Extract Market

The orange extract market is experiencing steady growth driven by rising demand for natural flavoring agents in food, beverages.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The orange extract market has emerged as a vibrant and evolving segment within the global flavors and fragrance industry. Orange extract, derived from the peel of oranges, is celebrated for its tangy flavor, refreshing aroma, and versatility across diverse applications. From food and beverage products to cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, orange extract is a sought-after natural flavoring agent. Recent trends reveal a significant shift toward sustainable farming practices and ethical sourcing to meet consumer demand for clean-label and organic products. In addition, technological advancements in extraction processes and innovative packaging solutions are enhancing product shelf life and consumer appeal.The market’s growth is largely driven by increased consumer preference for natural ingredients, which are considered healthier and more sustainable alternatives to synthetic additives. Manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development to create high-quality, eco-friendly orange extracts that cater to the rising global demand.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51525 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵The global orange extract market was valued at US$ 575.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of US$ 902.9 million by the end of the forecast period. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the surging popularity of citrus aromas, coupled with increasing applications of orange extract in food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.Rising health consciousness and awareness around sustainability have significantly bolstered the market’s growth. The adoption of natural fruit flavors, particularly orange oil, has become a prominent trend as consumers seek alternatives to artificial flavorings. Moreover, the heightened utilization of orange extract in gluten-free and alcohol-free recipes reflects its expanding market appeal.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲The orange extract market is marked by intense competition, with key players focusing on innovation and sustainability to secure their market positions. Prominent companies operating in this sector include Cook Flavoring Company, McCormick & Company, Inc., Lemon Concentrate, Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited, and Döhler. These entities are strategically investing in research and development to create new extraction techniques, improve flavor profiles, and extend the shelf life of their products.For instance, in January 2024, researchers at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, announced a breakthrough in oil extraction from discarded orange peels, showcasing the potential for waste recycling in the industry. Similarly, Döhler’s acquisition of Serbian freeze-fruit company Frikos in December 2023 exemplifies how major players are expanding their product portfolios and distribution networks to maintain competitive advantage.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻The orange extract market is segmented by form, nature, end-user industry, and distribution channel:𝗕𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺: Powder and liquid forms dominate the market, with the liquid form holding a slightly larger share due to its convenience in food and beverage applications.𝗕𝘆 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲: The market comprises organic and conventional orange extracts, with organic variants gaining traction due to increased consumer preference for clean-label products.𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗨𝘀𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆: Key industries utilizing orange extract include food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverage sector remains the largest consumer, driven by demand for natural flavors in desserts, drinks, and savory dishes.𝗕𝘆 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗹: Distribution channels range from hypermarkets and specialty stores to e-commerce platforms, the latter witnessing rapid growth due to convenience and broader reach.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Europe held the largest share of the global orange extract market in 2022, driven by its favorable climate for citrus cultivation, advanced food processing infrastructure, and stringent quality regulations. Approximately 80% of orange consumption in Europe is fresh, and the region remains a leading importer of orange-based extracts.North America is another significant market, with robust growth attributed to the region’s strong food processing base and local production in states like Florida and California. The extended shelf life of orange extract and its diverse applications in desserts, salads, and beverages are further augmenting market growth in this region.In the Asia-Pacific region, rising disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles are fueling demand for natural flavors in both food and personal care products. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are emerging as key contributors to market expansion.𝗙𝘂𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸The future of the orange extract market is promising, with growth driven by continued consumer demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Innovations in extraction techniques, such as the recycling of orange peels, are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the market’s sustainability quotient. The future of the orange extract market is promising, with growth driven by continued consumer demand for natural and sustainable ingredients. Innovations in extraction techniques, such as the recycling of orange peels, are expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the market's sustainability quotient. Furthermore, the integration of orange extract in therapeutic and wellness applications underscores its expanding utility beyond traditional food and beverage domains. 