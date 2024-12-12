Ion Exchange Membrane Market Poised for Strong Growth: From US$ 1.3 Bn in 2023 to US$ 2.5 Bn by 2034 | TMR

Ion Exchange Membrane Market

Increasing water salinity is driving global demand for desalination, boosting related processes and technologies.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Ion Exchange Membrane Market , valued at US$ 1.3 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is expected to double the market size, reaching approximately US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2034, driven by rising demand in water treatment, energy storage, and chemical processing applications.The industrial gas processing sector has been expanding exponentially, which adds significant value to the market dynamics of the subject market. Water is heavily used in different processes in the industry, so purification is necessary. This creates a surge in the subject market.With the enhancement in the R&D related to ion exchange membrane technology, an energy-efficient approach could be adopted. This helps several sectors. Consequently, more demand is generated for permeable membranes. Due to this, a positive market force is generated in the market under consideration.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁

The global ion exchange membrane market is segmented based on the charge of ions, the material of the membrane, its structure, and its uses. Positive charge accumulation can be obtained in the cation exchange membrane. However, the effect obtained by the membrane proves to be reversible.

Further, hydrocarbon membrane is a key market segment for the subject market, as it provides a high proton conductivity. The main application of the market segment could be seen from the perspective of the process of water electrolysis.

The homogenous membrane market segment applies in the extracorporeal life support. It allows water plants to treat the sewage water with better efficiency.The chromatographic separation is the market segment of the subject market based on applying the ion exchange membrane. The membrane type can make the artificial separation of proteins and enzymes possible.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗜𝗼𝗻 𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁In May 2023, Chemours Company announced a joint venture with BWT FUMATECH Mobility GmbH. With the help of this strategic move, the said organization could create significant progress within the market.In May 2023, DuPont acquired Spectrum Plastics Group. This helped the organization gain a significant position within the market by diversifying its product portfolio.In December 2023, to gain a significant competitive edge through anion exchange manufacturing, Asahi Kasei invested in Ionomr Innovations Inc.𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲Various key players have been promoting their products and services within a fiercely competitive landscape of the global ion exchange membrane market.DuPont is one of these organizations known for a wide range of fabrics and fibers along with several packaging materials.Dow produces various plastic additives, resins, and foam control agents. It diversifies its product portfolio by entering the specialty polymers market. The organization is also known for the production of elastomers and plastomers.Lanxess AG is known for the production of various catalysts. Furthermore, it produces ion exchange resins, emulsifiers, iron oxide absorbers, etc.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀DuPontDowLanxess AG3MSUEZ GroupToray Industries Inc.Merck KGaAIon Exchange Ltd.The Chemours CompanyLiaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.
Ionomr Innovations Inc.
FUMATECH BWT GmbH
Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.
AGC Chemicals Americas
ASTOM Corporation
ResinTech Inc.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲
Cation Exchange Membrane
Anion Exchange Membrane
Amphoteric Ion Exchange Membrane
Bipolar Ion Exchange Membrane
Mosaic Ion Exchange Membrane

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹
Hydrocarbon Membrane
Perfluorocarbon Membrane
Inorganic Membrane
Composite Membrane
Partially Halogenated Membrane

𝗦𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲
Homogenous Membrane
Heterogeneous Membrane

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Electrodialysis
Electrolysis
Chromatographic Separation
Desalination
Wastewater Treatment
Radioactive Liquid Waste Treatment

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America

Foam Blowing Agents Market - The global market was valued at USD 1.8 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 2.9 Bn by the end of 2031. Smart Carbon Market - The industry was valued at USD 3.1 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 12.0 Bn by the end of 2031. 