YourUpdateTV Speaks with Nintendo to Share Their Holiday Gift Guide

Level Up Your Holidays with the Newest Games and Products from Nintendo

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With exciting games featuring characters like Mario and Zelda and two holiday offers on Nintendo Switch systems that let you take gaming on the go, Nintendo is making it a little bit easier to find great gifts for anyone on your list. Recently, Nintendo of America partnered with D S Simon Media on a nationwide media tour to discuss some of its top products for the holiday season.

A video accompanying this media tour, hosted by Emmy-winning host and TV personality Lilliana Vazquez, is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V91MQzTF9Mo

Nintendo’s lineup includes a variety of new games, holiday deals and fun toys, all designed to deliver families an unforgettable holiday experience. Highlights include:

New Holiday Deals

Nintendo has great deals for holiday shoppers this year, including two bundles featuring the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe racing game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership*.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle featuring White Joy-Con controllers – an added value** of $79.98!

featuring White Joy-Con controllers – an added value** of $79.98! The Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, featuring Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers – an added value of $79.98!

Holiday Fun for the Whole Family

A diverse selection of Nintendo Switch games for everyone:

Super Mario Party Jamboree : Experience the biggest Mario Party yet, with over 110 minigames and 22 characters to choose from, including Mario and Princess Peach!

: Experience the biggest Mario Party yet, with over 110 minigames and 22 characters to choose from, including Mario and Princess Peach! The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom : Save Hyrule as Princess Zelda by exploring an expansive world where you can create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment – to help solve puzzles and creatively tackle challenges and bosses.

: Save Hyrule as Princess Zelda by exploring an expansive world where you can create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment – to help solve puzzles and creatively tackle challenges and bosses. Mario & Luigi: Brothership : It’s all hands on deck as the brothers set sail on a quest to reconnect a fractured world – one island at a time!

: It’s all hands on deck as the brothers set sail on a quest to reconnect a fractured world – one island at a time! Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer : Build a boxing workout routine that fits your lifestyle with new modes, new songs and fully voiced trainers.

: Build a boxing workout routine that fits your lifestyle with new modes, new songs and fully voiced trainers. Super Mario Bros. Wonder : Surprising power-ups and game-changing Wonder Flowers turn classic Mario gameplay on its head!

: Surprising power-ups and game-changing Wonder Flowers turn classic Mario gameplay on its head! Just Dance 2025 Edition: Get your friends and family together to let loose with 40 hot new songs that’ll get everyone dancing!

Get your friends and family together to let loose with 40 hot new songs that’ll get everyone dancing! EA Sports FC 25: With the best players from the biggest clubs and competitions around the globe, there are more ways to win for the club.

With the best players from the biggest clubs and competitions around the globe, there are more ways to win for the club. MySims: Cozy Bundle: Befriend cute characters, discover creative adventures and customize your town with the return of two lovable games, MySims and MySims Kingdom.

Nintendo Switch Hardware Options

With the Nintendo Switch family of systems, everyone has the choice of a system that best fits their needs and play styles:

Nintendo Switch: Designed to go wherever you do, this system transforms from a home console playable on your TV to a portable system you can play anywhere, anytime.

Designed to go wherever you do, this system transforms from a home console playable on your TV to a portable system you can play anywhere, anytime. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model : Ideal for home or handheld play with a bright OLED screen and enhanced audio for an immersive gaming experience.

: Ideal for home or handheld play with a bright OLED screen and enhanced audio for an immersive gaming experience. Nintendo Switch Lite: A lightweight, compact system designed exclusively for handheld play so you can jump into games wherever you happen to be.



Toys and Collectibles

Nintendo also has great Nintendo-themed toys from its partners:

LEGO The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 : A detailed 2-in-1 set inspired by the Legend of Zelda series .

: A detailed 2-in-1 set inspired by the Legend of Zelda series Jakks Super Mario Course Complete Playset : An interactive toy that lets you recreate the thrill of completing a level in a Super Mario game!!

: An interactive toy that lets you recreate the thrill of completing a level in a Super Mario game!! Hallmark Magic Collection Coins Ornament: Power up your holiday décor with an ornament celebrating Mario in action!

Power up your holiday décor with an ornament celebrating Mario in action! LEGO K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza: A hands-on toy that lets you create your own stories inspired by the Animal Crossing series.

For more information, visit Nintendo.com

*Included membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**Added value based on manufacturer's suggested retail price when purchasing game and membership separately. Actual savings may vary. Available while supplies last.

Nintendo Switch Lite plays all games that support handheld mode.

About Lilliana Vazquez:

Emmy-winning host and TV personality Lilliana Vazquez is a trailblazing interviewer, content creator, style expert, and producer. With roles in front of and behind the camera, she’s built an inspiring career watched by millions across numerous platforms. At barely five feet tall, Vazquez brings a larger than life presence to everything she does – her upbeat personality and approachable style combined with her natural ability to connect with audiences have made her a household name. For more exclusive content and access to Lilliana’s world, be sure to check out her Instagram: @lillianavazquez and her website: The LV Guide.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.8 billion video games and over 850 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/ .

*** YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Nintendo

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45b76d7c-6219-4797-a37d-fd42d1b186ff

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.