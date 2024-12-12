The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI) is the focal point to promote more efficient and consistent communication across CDER offices regarding real-world data (RWD)/real-world evidence (RWE). The goal of CCRI is to expand, coordinate, and promote consistency across RWD- and RWE-related activities in CDER—including related uses of emerging technologies—in both internal and external FDA activities. Focus Areas Guidance and policy development

Review of RWD/E submissions Public meetings and workshops

External engagements Research portfolio

Dissemination of findings Centralized repository

Internal training Connect with Us Email CDER-RWE@fda.hhs.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.