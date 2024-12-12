Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,370 in the last 365 days.

CDER Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI)

The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI) is the focal point to promote more efficient and consistent communication across CDER offices regarding real-world data (RWD)/real-world evidence (RWE). 

 

The goal of CCRI is to expand, coordinate, and promote consistency across RWD- and RWE-related activities in CDER—including related uses of emerging technologies—in both internal and external FDA activities. 

Focus Areas

  • Guidance and policy development
  • Review of RWD/E submissions

  • Public meetings and workshops
  • External engagements

  • Research portfolio 
  • Dissemination of findings

  • Centralized repository
  • Internal training

Connect with Us

Email CDER-RWE@fda.hhs.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDER Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more