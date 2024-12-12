CDER Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI)
The Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI) is the focal point to promote more efficient and consistent communication across CDER offices regarding real-world data (RWD)/real-world evidence (RWE).
The goal of CCRI is to expand, coordinate, and promote consistency across RWD- and RWE-related activities in CDER—including related uses of emerging technologies—in both internal and external FDA activities.
Focus Areas
- Guidance and policy development
- Review of RWD/E submissions
- Public meetings and workshops
- External engagements
- Research portfolio
- Dissemination of findings
- Centralized repository
- Internal training
