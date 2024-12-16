New and Affordable Travel Support Program for Boutique Hotels and Tour Operators Impacts US Market

BDCG’s affordable marketing program for boutique properties, tour operators and other vendors is a one stop shop for PR, trade representation and social media.

Creating an affordable campaign that focuses on the fundamentals of Communications, Representation, and Social Exposure for the unrepresented.” — Founder-Shep Doniger

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are tens of thousands of independent boutique luxury hotels around the globe, thousands of tour operators curating incredible experiences and private jet companies and others that provide exemplary experiences and services; yet they remain unknown to the majority of travelers and travel advisors, because they lack affordable marketing methods to support and grow their businesses. Many, if not most, are frustrated by competing with the “big guys,” do not have the resources, time, connections or internal marketing know-how leaving the US market beyond reach.

But now, that’s all changing! The experts at Black Dog Communications Group (BDCG) have introduced an affordable and impactful Comprehensive Travel Support Program, tailored to meet the travel representation, public relations and social media needs of independent businesses within the luxury hospitality/travel industry.

Black Dog Communications Group, Inc., www.blackdogcomm.com is a leader in travel communications/PR/Travel Representation/Travel Focused Social Media for hotels and operators around the globe. We’ve worked with the United States Virgin Islands during and in the aftermath of a hurricane, helped open Monteverdi Tuscany Hotel & Villas, provided communications support for Historic Mt. Vernon’s anniversary, and worked with one of the country’s leading travel representation companies and many of their thirty-five-plus members. Now, our comprehensive services have been streamlined, making them available to smaller, prestigious, boutique properties, Destination Management Companies (DMC’s)/tour operators and travel vendors who otherwise find it hard to compete for awareness and bookings.

BDCG’s new and Comprehensive Travel Support Program consists of:

• An onboarding call/meeting to assess opportunities in three strategic areas: Communications/PR, Representation, and Social Media

• A monthly communications call to uncover and develop story angles/pitches, ID key industry targets, and social promotions

• Creation of one Press Announcement per month including research, drafting and edits

• Distribution to targeted media agreed to by the client using our collective relationships/contacts and our paid subscriber media database (consumer travel media and travel trades) at no additional cost

• Monitoring of story opportunities for inclusion

• All follow up to secure coverage and interviews

• Prep client for interviews

• Work with client to re-merchandise the coverage, extend coverage, coordination with current social media efforts

• ID targets for one-on-one meetings with key luxury agents/agencies

• Setup and arrange for meetings in specific geographies, primarily on the US east coast

• Determining and assembling presentation and appropriate materials

• All meeting follow-up

• Outreach to thousands of travel advisor contacts via our database

• Development of social media content for posting and outreach 4x per month

• Selection of imagery and crafting of verbiage and relevant hashtags for use on Instagram and Facebook

“For years I have met and spoken with hundreds of small yet distinguished boutique hotel owners and managers as well as DMC’s who provide multi-star accommodations and first-class experiences but, struggle for attention among travel advisors, media, and influencers in the U.S. market. Now, these unique properties and experiences can have access to experienced, connected, proven, affordable experts all in one coordinated effort, said BDCG Founder Shep Doniger. “Raising awareness, building brand recognition and trust and driving bookings is now within reach at an affordable price point. We are receiving very strong and positive reactions to what we are doing from many operators around the world who desperately need what we are providing,”

BDCG has a unique understanding of the consumer travel market and travel trades, specifically travel advisors. “As part-owner of an agency with offices in New York and South Florida, I focus on the industry every single day and bring indisputable insider knowledge to my clients,” said Shep. “Together, our team brings decades of experience, thousands of advisor relationships, and the experience of social media management for dozens of travel clients to work for our clients. We know how to create and tell compelling stories, possess the relationships and ability to get the message out, and secure results that put our clients on the radars of the exact audiences they must reach.”

For more information about the Comprehensive Travel Support Program: www.blackdogcomm.com

Contact Information:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.