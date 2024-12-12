Septic Shock from Infected Decubitus Ulcer and PICC lines: Critical Illness Polyneuropathy

Dr. Greg Vigna

Critical illness polyneuropathy from sepsis can cause lifelong impairments. Flap surgery for Stage IV decubitus ulcers prevents death and promotes recovery.

There are lifetime impairments for patients with severe forms of critical illness polyneuropathy from septic shock, and some remain dependent with walking and self-care.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “If patients survive, those with mild polyneuropathy may recover within weeks and those with more severe forms within months. Unusually severe forms may be associated with incomplete recovery, resulting in persistent motor handicaps," states Ernst Hund, M.D., Neurologist.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national decubitus ulcer attorney, explains, “I have managed dozens of patients with severe forms of critical illness polyneuropathy (CIP) from septic shock. There are lifetime impairments, and some remain dependent when it comes to walking and self-care. We represent individuals with CIP who suffered septic shock from hospital-acquired Stage IV decubitus ulcers and central-line associated bloodstream infections from the defective polyurethane PICC lines.”

What does Dr. Hund report in “Neurological complications of sepsis: critical illness polyneuropathy and myopathy”, published in the Journal of Neurology (2001) 248: 929-934?:

“Sepsis may cause not only failure of parenchymal organs but can also cause damage to peripheral nerves and skeletal muscles. It is now recognized that sepsis-mediated disorders of the peripheral nerves and the muscle called critical illness polyneuropathy (CIP) and critical illness myopathy, are responsible for weakness and muscle atrophy.

CIP is an acute axonal neuropathy that develops during treatment of severely ill patients and remits spontaneously, once the critical condition is under control.

The course is monophasic and self-limiting, and recovery is often remarkably good in patients with mild to moderate disease. However, survivors of severe sepsis with prolonged stay in the ICU may show slow and incomplete recovery from CIP.”

Read Dr. Hund’s article to learn more: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s004150170043.pdf

Dr. Vigna adds, “The most injured present as flaccid paralysis of the arms and legs and are difficult to get off the ventilator because of weakness. It is important to rule out cervical epidural abscess given the bloodstream infection seeding bacteria in various places in the body. Epidural abscess with neurological weakness is considered by most as a surgical emergency.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “As a medical director of a Long-term Acute Care Hospital (LTAC), I developed a flap program to treat patients admitted to the hospital with Stage III and Stage IV sacral, ischial, and/or hip decubitus ulcers. Flap surgery provides a cure for these patients, preventing death from sepsis caused by infected bedsores. Stage IV ulcers complicated by osteomyelitis, when not treated with flap closure, are responsible for the 17% death rate at 1 year, as described by Dr. Damioli's study.”

Read Dr. Damioli’s study: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/20499361231196664

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities and those with central-line associated bloodstream infections caused by polyurethane PICC lines. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

