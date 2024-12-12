Global Protein Hydrolysates Market to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 6.1% CAGR | TMR

Protein Hydrolysates Market

Rising demand for protein supplements in sports and growth in the nutraceutical sector drive the protein hydrolysates market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global protein hydrolysates market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2031, reaching USD 6.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. Protein hydrolysates are particularly popular in infant formulas due to their hypoallergenic properties. Rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of infant health and nutrition are driving demand for specialized infant formulas, thereby boosting sales of protein hydrolysates.In the food and beverage industry, protein hydrolysates are widely used for applications such as fortified products, nutritional supplements, and functional beverages. Consumers increasingly value convenience and nutrition, prompting the incorporation of protein hydrolysates into a variety of products.Looking ahead, advances in technology, including genetic testing, could enable the customization of protein hydrolysate products to meet individual nutritional needs and health goals. Developing specialized protein formulations tailored for specific consumer groups may become a key driver of demand in the protein hydrolysates market. In the protein hydrolysate market, digital technologies such as block chains could enhance trust and transparency by enhancing supply chain transparency and consumer engagement. Direct marketing, which targets consumers directly, can also be developed through platforms, and individualized nutrition advice can also be provided based on a consumer's biometrics and preferences.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁• A significant share of the market for protein hydrolysates will be occupied by plant protein.• Powdered protein hydrolysates are popularly used in sports nutrition and during exercise recovery because of their high quality and availability• Post-exercise recovery products containing protein hydrolysate have become increasingly popular with sports enthusiasts and athletes• In 2022, the protein hydrolysates market was dominated by Europe.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀• Sports nutrition products are experiencing high demand as health and fitness gain greater importance. The global protein hydrolysates market is expanding rapidly due to their quick absorption and muscle recovery benefits, making them a favored choice among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.• As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, the demand for nutritionally beneficial products is on the rise. Protein hydrolysates stand out from traditional protein sources due to their easy digestibility and high bioavailability, appealing more to health-focused individuals.• Advancements in processing technologies have enabled manufacturers to develop protein hydrolysates with enhanced functionality and sensory attributes. Innovative techniques such as enzyme hydrolysis and membrane filtration allow for the customization of protein hydrolysates to meet specific nutritional and application needs.• The growing shift toward plant-based and vegan diets has driven the demand for alternative protein sources. Plant-derived protein hydrolysates have become a popular option among consumers seeking cruelty-free and sustainable protein solutions.• Ongoing research continues to fuel innovation in the protein hydrolysates market, improving their nutritional profile and functionality. Collaborative efforts between academia, research institutions, and industry stakeholders have led to the development of protein hydrolysate products with enhanced health benefits.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲Manufacturers are developing sports drinks, bars, and powders incorporating protein hydrolysate.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀• BRF Global• Novozymes• Crescent Biotech• AMCO Proteins• Scanbio Marine Group AS• Bioiberica S.A.U.• Kemin Industries Inc.• Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.• Copalis• Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland• Titan Biotech• ZXCHEM USA INC.• SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limited• NAN Group· SAMPI To meet these expectations, manufacturers must adopt sustainable sourcing practices, environmentally friendly production methods, and transparent supply chain strategies.• The rise of plant-based and vegan movements in Europe is fueled by growing concerns about health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. As consumer preferences increasingly favor plant-based protein sources, the demand for plant-derived protein hydrolysates is likely to grow.• Europe’s food industry benefits from a strong network of research institutes and companies engaged in cutting-edge food science and technology. Ongoing innovation is expected to yield new protein hydrolysate formulations with enhanced nutritional and functional properties, further driving market growth.• The growing popularity of direct-to-consumer channels and e-commerce platforms in Europe offers manufacturers new opportunities to connect with consumers. Digital marketing, online retail, and nutrition-focused platforms are key tools for boosting consumer engagement and expanding market access.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀• In August 2023, Kemin Industries, a global manufacturer of ingredients, aims to better the lives of 80 percent of the world's population through its products.• A new manufacturing facility has opened in Verona, Missouri, to produce Proteusfunctional proteins for the food industry that will enhance meat and poultry products and increase yield.𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗕𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲• Milk Protein Hydrolysates• Marine Protein Hydrolysates• Meat Protein Hydrolysates• Plant Protein Hydrolysates• Silk Protein Hydrolysates• Egg Protein Hydrolysates• Yeast Protein Hydrolysates𝗕𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲• Animals• Plants• Microbes𝗕𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺• Powder• Liquid𝗕𝘆 𝗘𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘀𝗲• Infant Formula• Clinical Nutrition• Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements• Food & Beverages• Animal Feed• Cosmetics & Personal Care• Others𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻• North America• Latin America• Western Europe• Eastern Europe• South Asia & Pacific• East Asia• Oceania• Middle East & Africa𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝘀: Orange Extract Market - Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 902.9 Mn by the end of 2031. 