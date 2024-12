Global Protein Hydrolysates Market to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 6.1% CAGR | TMR

Protein Hydrolysates Market

Rising demand for protein supplements in sports and growth in the nutraceutical sector drive the protein hydrolysates market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global protein hydrolysates market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2023 and 2031, reaching USD 6.6 billion by the end of the forecast period. Protein hydrolysates are particularly popular in infant formulas due to their hypoallergenic properties. Rising disposable incomes and growing awareness of infant health and nutrition are driving demand for specialized infant formulas, thereby boosting sales of protein hydrolysates.In the food and beverage industry, protein hydrolysates are widely used for applications such as fortified products, nutritional supplements, and functional beverages. Consumers increasingly value convenience and nutrition, prompting the incorporation of protein hydrolysates into a variety of products.Looking ahead, advances in technology, including genetic testing, could enable the customization of protein hydrolysate products to meet individual nutritional needs and health goals. Developing specialized protein formulations tailored for specific consumer groups may become a key driver of demand in the protein hydrolysates market.๐——๐—ผ๐˜„๐—ป๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐——๐—™ ๐—•๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฐ๐—ต๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=54057 In the protein hydrolysate market, digital technologies such as block chains could enhance trust and transparency by enhancing supply chain transparency and consumer engagement. Direct marketing, which targets consumers directly, can also be developed through platforms, and individualized nutrition advice can also be provided based on a consumer's biometrics and preferences.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—™๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜โ€ข A significant share of the market for protein hydrolysates will be occupied by plant protein.โ€ข Powdered protein hydrolysates are popularly used in sports nutrition and during exercise recovery because of their high quality and availabilityโ€ข Post-exercise recovery products containing protein hydrolysate have become increasingly popular with sports enthusiasts and athletesโ€ข In 2022, the protein hydrolysates market was dominated by Europe.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—›๐˜†๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜„๐˜๐—ต ๐——๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€โ€ข Sports nutrition products are experiencing high demand as health and fitness gain greater importance. The global protein hydrolysates market is expanding rapidly due to their quick absorption and muscle recovery benefits, making them a favored choice among athletes and fitness enthusiasts.โ€ข As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, the demand for nutritionally beneficial products is on the rise. Protein hydrolysates stand out from traditional protein sources due to their easy digestibility and high bioavailability, appealing more to health-focused individuals.โ€ข Advancements in processing technologies have enabled manufacturers to develop protein hydrolysates with enhanced functionality and sensory attributes. Innovative techniques such as enzyme hydrolysis and membrane filtration allow for the customization of protein hydrolysates to meet specific nutritional and application needs.โ€ข The growing shift toward plant-based and vegan diets has driven the demand for alternative protein sources. Plant-derived protein hydrolysates have become a popular option among consumers seeking cruelty-free and sustainable protein solutions.โ€ข Ongoing research continues to fuel innovation in the protein hydrolysates market, improving their nutritional profile and functionality. Collaborative efforts between academia, research institutions, and industry stakeholders have led to the development of protein hydrolysate products with enhanced health benefits.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—›๐˜†๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒManufacturers are developing sports drinks, bars, and powders incorporating protein hydrolysate.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€โ€ข BRF Globalโ€ข Novozymesโ€ข Crescent Biotechโ€ข AMCO Proteinsโ€ข Scanbio Marine Group ASโ€ข Bioiberica S.A.U.โ€ข Kemin Industries Inc.โ€ข Chaitanya Agro Biotech Pvt. Ltd.โ€ข Copalisโ€ข Bio-marine Ingredients Irelandโ€ข Titan Biotechโ€ข ZXCHEM USA INC.โ€ข SUBONEYO Chemicals Pharmaceuticals P Limitedโ€ข NAN Groupยท SAMPI๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐˜‚๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ถ๐—ป-๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต๐˜๐˜€ - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/protein-hydrolysates-market.html ๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—›๐˜†๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒโ€ข Food safety, labeling, and health claims are subject to stringent regulations across Europe. Rules governing protein hydrolysates, such as the approval of new ingredients or health-related claims, play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics. As the trend toward healthier lifestyles grows, European consumers are showing greater interest in functional foods and beverages. This health-conscious shift is expected to further drive the popularity of protein hydrolysates.โ€ข Sustainability and ethical sourcing are key priorities for European consumers. To meet these expectations, manufacturers must adopt sustainable sourcing practices, environmentally friendly production methods, and transparent supply chain strategies.โ€ข The rise of plant-based and vegan movements in Europe is fueled by growing concerns about health, environmental sustainability, and animal welfare. As consumer preferences increasingly favor plant-based protein sources, the demand for plant-derived protein hydrolysates is likely to grow.โ€ข Europeโ€™s food industry benefits from a strong network of research institutes and companies engaged in cutting-edge food science and technology. Ongoing innovation is expected to yield new protein hydrolysate formulations with enhanced nutritional and functional properties, further driving market growth.โ€ข The growing popularity of direct-to-consumer channels and e-commerce platforms in Europe offers manufacturers new opportunities to connect with consumers. Digital marketing, online retail, and nutrition-focused platforms are key tools for boosting consumer engagement and expanding market access.๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€โ€ข In August 2023, Kemin Industries, a global manufacturer of ingredients, aims to better the lives of 80 percent of the world's population through its products.โ€ข A new manufacturing facility has opened in Verona, Missouri, to produce Proteusfunctional proteins for the food industry that will enhance meat and poultry products and increase yield.๐—š๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐—›๐˜†๐—ฑ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜: ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—•๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒโ€ข Milk Protein Hydrolysatesโ€ข Marine Protein Hydrolysatesโ€ข Meat Protein Hydrolysatesโ€ข Plant Protein Hydrolysatesโ€ข Silk Protein Hydrolysatesโ€ข Egg Protein Hydrolysatesโ€ข Yeast Protein Hydrolysates๐—•๐˜† ๐—ฆ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ฐ๐—ฒโ€ข Animalsโ€ข Plantsโ€ข Microbes๐—•๐˜† ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—บโ€ข Powderโ€ข Liquid๐—•๐˜† ๐—˜๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—จ๐˜€๐—ฒโ€ข Infant Formulaโ€ข Clinical Nutritionโ€ข Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplementsโ€ข Food & Beveragesโ€ข Animal Feedโ€ข Cosmetics & Personal Careโ€ข Others๐—•๐˜† ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ปโ€ข North Americaโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Western Europeโ€ข Eastern Europeโ€ข South Asia & Pacificโ€ข East Asiaโ€ข Oceaniaโ€ข Middle East & Africa๐—˜๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—ง๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—™๐—ผ๐—ผ๐—ฑ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—•๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€: Orange Extract Market - Estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 902.9 Mn by the end of 2031. 