Evan Bass Men's Clinic Expands to New York City, Bringing Cutting-Edge Men’s Health Solutions to the Big Apple

Evan Bass Men's Clinic 1 Evan Bass

Personalized care and innovative treatments are now available at the heart of Manhattan.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evan Bass Men's Clinic, a leading provider of specialized men’s health and wellness services, is proud to announce its expansion to New York City. This new location marks a significant milestone in the clinic’s mission to bring transformative healthcare solutions to men across the country.

Located at 315 Madison Avenue, Room 407, New York, NY 10017, the Manhattan clinic will operate Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It offers a full range of services, including erectile dysfunction treatment, testosterone optimization, aesthetic enhancements, and holistic body wellness therapies tailored to men’s unique health needs.

“Our expansion to New York City reflects our commitment to making top-tier men’s health services accessible to more communities,” said Evan Bass, CEO and Founder of Evan Bass Men's Clinic. “We are excited to introduce our personalized care approach to the vibrant and diverse population of Manhattan.”

Innovative Approaches to Men’s Health

The New York City clinic will feature advanced services, including the ManUp Girth™ Initiative, designed to promote confidence and self-care by normalizing discussions around aesthetic procedures. This initiative complements the clinic’s other offerings, which include groundbreaking wellness treatments such as Semaglutide-based therapies for overall body management.

Evan Bass Men's Clinic emphasizes discretion, respect, and a patient-first approach, ensuring that every individual feels supported in their journey toward better health.

About Evan Bass Men's Clinic

Headquartered in Tennessee, Evan Bass Men's Clinic has been at the forefront of men’s health for many years, pioneering personalized solutions that address both physical and emotional wellness. With its newest location in New York City, the clinic continues to set the standard for comprehensive and compassionate care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.