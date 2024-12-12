Data Journey on Aggressive Growth Track: Announces Purchase of Spartanburg Property from Greenidge Generation for $12.1 Million

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Journey LLC, a leading woman and minority-owned data center provider, is proud to announce the acquisition of its third property, the Spartanburg site, from Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GREE) for $12.1 million. The purchase is a significant milestone for Data Journey as it marks their entry into the South Carolina market and supports the company’s aggressive growth trajectory.

Under the leadership of CEO and Founder Dr. Ishnella Kaur Azad, Data Journey is focused on building a more inclusive, sustainable, and scalable future for the data center industry. As the first woman and minority-owned company in this sector, Data Journey is uniquely positioned to look at the entire ecosystem, ensuring that their operations not only meet the growing demands of their customers but also promote environmentally and socially responsible practices that benefit both the company and the community.

"I’m excited about the acquisition of the Spartanburg property, which marks an important step in Data Journey's expansion and our mission to provide cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions," said Dr. Ishnella Kaur Azad, CEO of Data Journey. “This acquisition not only accelerates our growth in the South Carolina market but also strengthens our commitment to sustainable practices across all stages of our operations. The foundation laid by Greenidge at this site allows us to move quickly toward developing a state-of-the-art data center that will deliver unmatched scalability, security, and efficiency for our customers.”

The Spartanburg property, which spans 152 acres, offers a strategic location with significant power access, initially providing 60 MW of capacity, scalable up to 100 MW. Greenidge previously purchased the site in 2021 for $15 million, recognizing its potential as a power-rich industrial location. Following a series of transactions, including the 2023 sale of 23 subdivided acres to NYDIG ABL LLC, the property’s remaining land is now poised for its next chapter as a key data center hub for Data Journey.

“Data Journey’s purchase of the Spartanburg site marks an exciting milestone in our growth journey,” Dr. Azad continued. “We’re not just building data centers; we’re creating sustainable, forward-thinking infrastructure that supports our customers while minimizing our environmental footprint. As we continue to expand, we’ll ensure that our practices remain centered around the long-term well-being of both our stakeholders and the communities we serve.”

The Spartanburg facility will serve as a cornerstone in Data Journey’s broader strategy to establish six new sites by 2025, strengthening their portfolio and their ability to provide customers with scalable and secure data solutions. The site’s strategic power infrastructure and development-ready capabilities will allow Data Journey to quickly bring innovative, high-performance solutions to market.

Data Journey’s acquisition of the Spartanburg property is expected to close in Q1 2025. Both Greenidge and Data Journey are optimistic about the potential for future collaboration and additional data center developments across the U.S.

For more information on Data Journey’s growth plans and commitment to sustainability, visit DataJourney.com .

About Data Journey LLC

Data Journey LLC is a leading woman and minority-owned data center provider, offering innovative IT infrastructure solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. The company is dedicated to sustainability, scalability, and creating long-term value for its customers and the communities it serves. With a focus on cutting-edge security, power-efficient technologies, and environmental stewardship, Data Journey is committed to advancing the data center industry and providing world-class solutions for the digital age.

