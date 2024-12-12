UNICOM Engineering and GRC Extend Partnership to Enhance Immersion-Ready Solution Offering for AI

Improving Efficiency and Sustainability with Advanced Data Center Cooling

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOM Engineering has partnered with Green Revolution Cooling (GRC) to deliver advanced immersion cooling solutions that address the escalating demands of modern data centers. This collaboration combines UNICOM Engineering's server expertise with GRC's industry-leading single-phase immersion cooling technology, establishing new standards for reliability and efficiency in data center operations.

The GRC ICEraQ SX, supporting UNICOM Engineering's immersion-ready XE9680-IR server, offers a comprehensive solution for high-performance computing environments. This validated configuration delivers exceptional cooling efficiency, with an extended tank depth designed to support the XE9680-IR while maintaining optimal system performance. The GRC ICEraQ SX immersion cooling system sets new data center cooling efficiency standards, backed by GRC's proven track record of over 14 years operating the industry's longest-running immersion-cooled data center. Supporting up to 100 kW of computing power per rack, the ICEraQ SX features redundant pumps and control systems, integrated cable management and service bars for ease of service, and advanced monitoring controls.

The XE9680-IR is an HGX 8-Way GPU platform designed to support demanding AI/ML/DL workloads. Engineered for maximum performance in immersion environments, the XE-9680-IR is an ideal solution for data centers dealing with these intensive computing tasks. With support for two 5th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, each with up to 64 cores, and eight NVIDIA H100 or H200 700W SXM5 GPUs interconnected by four NVLink switch chips, the XE9680-IR is optimized for accelerating AI workloads at scale. The server's robust architecture includes up to 8TB of DDR5 4800MT/s memory and dual-port 100GbE network connectivity, all powered by redundant 2400W power supplies. It features an optimized thermal design that ensures superior heat dissipation in liquid immersion while maintaining the flexibility to customize configurations for specific workload requirements.

"Since 2019, UNICOM Engineering and GRC have collaborated with Dell Technologies to bring immersion-cooled servers to market," said Rusty Cone, General Manager at UNICOM Engineering. "The XE9680-IR is the latest in a long line of immersion-ready servers that bring the value of immersion cooling to data center operators worldwide."

Key advantages of this integrated solution include exceptional reliability, with demonstrated server failure rates lower than those of air-cooled servers. The system's scalable architecture allows a single Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU) to efficiently support multiple racks, managing up to four immersion tanks for optimal resource utilization. Both partners maintain ISO 9001 certification, ensuring consistent quality standards throughout manufacturing and deployment.

"The combination of UNICOM Engineering's XE9680-IR with GRC's proven immersion cooling technology represents a significant advancement in data center infrastructure," said Peter Poulin, CEO at GRC. "This collaboration delivers a solution that maximizes performance and addresses critical sustainability objectives."

GRC and UNICOM Engineering's global manufacturing capabilities strengthen the partnership, ensuring a resilient supply chain that can efficiently meet customer demand worldwide. All server solutions undergo comprehensive testing and qualification for optimal performance and reliability. Together, they are committed to delivering solutions that enable businesses to achieve their computing objectives while maintaining energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

About UNICOM Engineering

UNICOM Engineering is a leading provider of purpose-built application platforms, appliances, and life cycle deployment services for solution providers and OEMs serving the global data center, storage, security, communications, video, and healthcare IT markets. We are best known for our solution design technologies, integration expertise, and unique deployment capabilities. Our turnkey platforms and appliances are designed for longevity and backed by life cycle management services. We create products and business solutions that solve deployment challenges, accelerate time to market, reduce ownership costs, and increase business efficiencies. For more information, visit www.unicomengineering.com.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company’s patented immersion cooling technology radically simplifies the deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty-two countries and are ideal for next-gen application platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space-saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time. GRC’s commitment to delivering the highest-quality immersion cooling products on the market is reflected in its ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification. The company works closely with industry-leading silicon manufacturers to ensure single-phase liquid immersion cooling to be a future-proof solution that cools TDPs of 1000 W and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.grcooling.com.

