The New York Times Cover Story Inspires ‘The Final Fight’, as Stein Balances Film Development and Community

Todd with his father Marvin Stein, 2020 The Final Fight Stein with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Mark Levine, Stein with Co-Hosts, Virginia Maloney, Ashley Fischer joined by Council Member, Keith Powers. Tyrice Harrell Stein Entertainment Client

The New York Time's cover story inspires ‘The Final Fight,’ a true tale of family, resilience, and redemption, now in development by Stein Entertainment Group.

Elder abuse, family loyalty, and redemption are universal themes that deserve greater attention.” — Todd "TJ" Stein

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Development is underway for The Final Fight, a gripping and emotionally charged feature film inspired by John Leland’s acclaimed New York Times cover story, The Fight of This Old Boxer Was With His Own Family . Written by Todd “TJ” Stein, the script delivers a compelling narrative exploring the intersection of family, elder abuse, and personal redemption.The Final Fight, based on the story of Scott Cohen, a Los Angeles film executive who returns to New York to help his aging father, Martin Cohen, a retired Golden Gloves boxing champion. Faced with abuse and financial exploitation by Martin’s mob-connected wife and her family, Scott must fight for his father’s autonomy in a battle that could cost him everything.“This is not just a story about boxing or family; it’s about the fight we all face to protect those we love,” said writer and producer Stein. “The roles of Scott and Martin offer actors a rare chance to delve into layered, emotionally rich characters that explore the depths of human resilience. I recently discussed talent ideas with Casting Director and Producer Barbie Block, and the opportunities for actors to take on such meaningful material are incredibly exciting.”With its heart-pounding drama and quiet intimacy, The Final Fight is already generating industry buzz. The production team is actively seeking investors and is eager to attach actors drawn to substantive material and the chance to bring a meaningful true story to life.“We believe this is a story that will resonate with audiences everywhere,” said Stein. “Elder abuse, family loyalty, and redemption are universal themes that deserve greater attention.”The creative team envisions The Final Fight as a drama with a message, aimed at raising awareness about elder abuse while delivering a powerful cinematic experience. The team's goal is to leave an indelible mark on audiences and award circuits. Stein Entertainment Group has celebrated several recent successes, including Michael Xavier Reitzel’s debut in the feature film Y2K, which opened in theaters this week. Tyrice Harrell, a new client, recently booked a co-star role on Dexter: Resurrection, currently filming in New York. Colin Harp, the company’s VP of Talent, expressed pride in the year’s achievements, which reflect the company's commitment to emerging and established talent.Beyond his work in film, Stein remains deeply engaged in the community actively supporting campaigns for local leaders, including Mark Levine, who is running for NYC Comptroller, and Keith Powers, who is running for Manhattan Borough President. Stein has also launched his own campaign for District Leader and is planning a fundraiser in the New Year.This week, Stein attended two holiday events on the Upper East Side. On Tuesday evening, he joined a shared event hosted by Four Freedoms and Lexington Democratic Clubs. Also in attendance was Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, City Council Member Keith Powers, and Council Member Julie Menin, who is running for re-election in 2025.On Wednesday evening, he attended another holiday party hosted by Manhattan’s Community Board 8 including Chair, Valerie Mason, former Chair, Russell Squire, Secretary, Addeson Lehv, and board members. The gathering took place at The Beach Cafe, a popular Upper East Side restaurant. Several candidates running for NYC Council District 4 including Vanessa Aronson, Faith Bondy, Virginia Maloney, and Rachel Storch also joined the event.For inquiries or investor packets, please contact: Marlene Schneider.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.