OP360 Awarded Double Platinum at Stakeholders’ Summit 2024 for Generous Support of Estaca Integrated School

OP360 Receiving Award for Education Support

OP360 takes home the Double Platinum Award at the Stakeholders' Summit 2024, honored as one of the most generous benefactors of Estaca Integrated School in Cebu

Our partnership with Estaca Integrated School reflects our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve.” — Erna Rubillos, SVP Global HR

CEBU, PHILIPPINES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its commitment to support local education initiatives, leading BPO company OP360 recently joined the Stakeholders’ Summit 2024, hosted by the Department of Education, Cebu Province Division.Held November 27, 2024, at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino in collaboration with the Department of Education in Compostela, the event further strengthened OP360’s partnership with Estaca Integrated School, one of the beneficiaries of its philanthropic arm, OP360 Cares, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting the community’s ongoing development.“Our partnership with Estaca Integrated School reflects our dedication to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. The summit is a great opportunity to collaborate with other education stakeholders and work together for the benefit of students and communities,” said Erna Rubillos, OP360 SVP Global Human Resources.OP360 Cares’ efforts focus on enhancing educational opportunities, promoting community development, and supporting sustainable growth. By participating in the Stakeholders’ Summit, OP360 is able to advance these goals and deepen connections within the Philippines’ education sector.For more information about OP360 Cares, visit us at www.OP360.com/esg About OP360OfficePartners360 (OP360) is a leading business process outsourcing company providing innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. We are mindful of our ethical, social, environmental, and financial footprint, and continuously support our community partners by making meaningful contributions to the local communities where we operate.

