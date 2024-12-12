Senior Consulting Advisors Expands in South Carolina with Four New Territories

The comprehensive senior services franchise is set to establish a presence in Greenville, Rock Hill, Anderson, and Spartanburg, South Carolina.

We are moving into 2025 strong, continuing to increase brand awareness, attract new franchisees, and provide outstanding support and training to our existing franchisees.” — Scott Miller, CEO

ANDERSON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Consulting Advisors , a trusted leader in senior living solutions specializing in helping seniors find ideal housing and community options to age in place with dignity and comfort, is making its mark in South Carolina with four new territories.This expansion comes through a multi-unit agreement with Steven and Jessica Wylie, who will serve Seniors and community partners in Greenville, Rock Hill, Anderson, and Spartanburg.Steven Wylie brings extensive franchise experience from his time as a franchise owner in the distribution field. Jessica Wylie complements this with her expertise as a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, positioning them as a dynamic team to lead their markets’ growth.The agreement is part of a broader regional expansion strategy aimed at planting new territories across the Southeast. This latest sale follows another successful franchise deal earlier this year in Sarasota, Florida. According to Scott Miller, CEO of Senior Consulting Advisors, high-demand territories remain available in Florida, particularly along the east coast and around Naples."We are moving into 2025 strong, continuing to increase brand awareness, attract new franchisees, and provide outstanding support and training to our existing franchisees," said Miller.Take the next step toward becoming a Senior Consulting Advisors franchise partner by calling 800-969-7038 or emailing info@floridaseniorconsulting.com.About Senior Consulting AdvisorsSenior Consulting Advisors is a leading provider of senior living consulting services, helping seniors and their families navigate the myriad of options available for senior living and aging in place. Our team of expert senior advisors offers personalized support, ensuring that each senior finds the ideal living arrangement to meet their needs and enhance their quality of life. Committed to excellence and compassion, Senior Consulting Advisors is dedicated to making the transition to senior living as smooth and stress-free as possible.

