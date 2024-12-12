Double Pollo Fit Bowls are Back for a Limited Time Only

Offering 50+ grams of protein and freshly made, premium ingredients

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today that the fan-favorite Double Pollo Fit Bowls are returning to menus systemwide for a limited time. With two mouthwatering flavors, more than 50 grams of protein, and high-quality ingredients, Double Pollo Fit Bowls are the better-for-you option that customers crave.

Double Pollo Fit Bowl flavors include:

Classic Double Pollo Fit Bowl

Super Greens blend featuring spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, shredded red cabbage and carrots blend, queso fresco, pepitas, and freshly prepared salsa fresca. Served with creamy cilantro dressing.

Street Corn Double Pollo Fit Bowl

Super Greens blend featuring spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, roasted corn and red peppers, hand-sliced avocados, queso fresco, chili lime seasoning, and freshly prepared salsa fresca. Served with creamy cilantro dressing.





“Our Double Pollo Fit Bowls are the perfect option when you’re craving bold, delicious flavors but don’t want to compromise your goals,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. “Whether you’re looking to specifically increase your protein intake or get a head start on healthy eating habits for the new year, we’ve got you covered.”

Double Pollo Fit Bowls are available systemwide at El Pollo Loco restaurants until February 19, 2025, with prices starting at $10.99. As part of the 12 Days of Pollo promotion, Loco Rewards members can get the Classic Double Pollo Fit Bowl for $7 on December 12. Pricing and participation may vary. To place an order, visit ElPolloLoco.com or sign up for the Loco Rewards app.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bafe1a3a-b0df-4e6e-bb46-5a424185c70d

MEDIA CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano The ID Agency eplmedia@theidagency.com Brittney Shaffer El Pollo Loco media@elpolloloco.com

Double Pollo Fit Bowls Are Back for a Limited Time Only Double Pollo Fit Bowls are back at El Pollo Loco for a limited time, starting December 12.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.