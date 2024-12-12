CHESS Health’s Automated SBIRT Solution Launched Statewide in New Mexico

Rochester, New York, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health is pleased to announce its partnership with the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) and the New Mexico Health Care Authority (HCA) to deploy ePrevention, an automated SBIRT platform designed to assess alcohol consumption, provide personalized feedback, and recommend interventions that promote essential support services.

ePrevention empowers users to evaluate their own alcohol and/or drug consumption through an evidence-based approach. The surveys can be disseminated to consumers via public-facing links on flyers, emails, and social media posts or can be positioned on websites as a digital front door to available resources. Additionally, healthcare providers can utilize this tool in one-on-one interactions, guiding patients through a process of discovery about their substance use habits. Once an assessment is completed, the platform evaluates the risk level of substance use and, if issues are identified, offers tailored interventions that include educational resources and referrals to clinical assistance as appropriate. The tool is available in English and Spanish.

Given the critical issue of alcohol misuse, which significantly contributes to injuries and fatalities in New Mexico, state officials are initially focusing on this vital area. “With the ePrevention program, we hope to reach more people who are looking for help to reduce their alcohol use and dependence,” said Rebecca Neudecker, Section Manager for the Office of Alcohol Misuse Prevention at the New Mexico Department of Health.

“Enhancing access to online screening and intervention for alcohol misuse is a significant step forward for our state,” noted Tami Spellbring, Deputy Director for Clinical and Prevention Services at the New Mexico Health Care Authority. “This tool will elevate our capacity to support New Mexicans in need of assistance.”

To ensure the effective rollout of ePrevention, the state will use elements of a comprehensive marketing toolkit developed by CHESS Health. This toolkit includes email outreach, social media engagement, and digital communications aimed at encouraging widespread utilization of this valuable resource among diverse stakeholders. It also provides customizable promotional posters and flyers.

Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health, emphasized the importance of prevention in addressing the substance use disorder (SUD) crisis. “Our ePrevention solution enhances accessibility and effectiveness in SUD screening and intervention, tackling challenges like low screening rates and discomfort surrounding substance use discussions. We are proud to partner with NMDOH and HCA to address health inequities in New Mexico by providing this digital SBIRT tool, which connects with a diverse population and empowers individuals to take charge of their health.”

About New Mexico Department of Health

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is one of the executive branch agencies of the State of New Mexico. To ensure health equity, we work with our partners to promote health and well-being and improve health outcomes for all people in New Mexico. Our primary responsibility is to assess, monitor, and improve the health of New Mexicans. For more information, visit https://www.nmhealth.org/.

About New Mexico Health Care Authority

The New Mexico Health Care Authority is a new agency that launched on July 1, 2024. We ensure that New Mexicans attain their highest level of health by providing whole-person, cost-effective, accessible, and high-quality health care and safety-net services. For more information, visit https://www.hca.nm.gov/.

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health amplifies the impact of healthcare providers, community organizations, state and local governments, and health plans with evidence-based digital solutions specifically developed to extend their reach, improve outcomes, and enable data reporting across the entire lifecycle of SUD management, from prevention and intervention to treatment and recovery. For more information, visit www.chess.health.

