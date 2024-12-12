PruittHealth Locations Honored Among Newsweek America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025

NORCROSS, Georgia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PruittHealth announced today that six of its locations have been recognized on Newsweek’s America’s Best Nursing Homes list of 2025. The prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The locations named to the list include:

Christian City Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Union City, Ga.)

PruittHealth – Austell (Austell, Ga.)

PruittHealth – Panama City (Panama City, Florida)

PruittHealth – Rome (Rome, Ga.)

PruittHealth – Crystal Coast (Beaufort, N.C.)

The Oaks – Bethany (Vidalia, Ga.)

“We are committed to providing excellent customer service, which includes delivering high-quality, compassionate care while treating patients like family,” said PruittHealth Chairman and CEO, Neil L. Pruitt, Jr. “This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our caregivers at each of these locations.”



The centers obtained the Newsweek credentialing because of their excellence in four areas: performance data, such as health inspections, staffing, and quality measures; reputation score from industry professionals; accreditation; and resident satisfaction.



The America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025 ranking lists the nation’s leading nursing homes in the 25 unique states with the highest number of facilities according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).



A family-owned organization for more than 55 years, PruittHealth provides an expansive network of post-acute and senior care services, including skilled nursing, home health, hospice and palliative care, senior living, veterans care, rehabilitative therapy, pharmacy, and infusion services. Based in Norcross, Ga., the organization’s 15,000 employee partners serve approximately 26,000 patients daily in Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.PruittHealth.com.



About Statista:

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.



###

For more information, contact: Communications@PruittHealth.com

Kristi Ledford PruittHealth 770-845-2181 kristi.ledford@pruitthealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.