Sightsea Labs - A Web3 Global Player on the Rise from Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vietnam’s tech market is rapidly evolving, making it one of the fastest-growing blockchain adoption hubs worldwide. With government initiatives and global partnerships—such as NVIDIA’'s recent collaboration with the Vietnamese government to establish an AI R&D center—the country is positioning itself as a key player in the digital economy. Sightsea Labs, Vietnam's leading Web3 venture builder, is at the forefront, leveraging blockchain and AI to create scalable, practical solutions that connect Vietnamese businesses to the global stage.

Empowering Vietnam’s Tech Ecosystem

On November 27, 2024, Sightsea Labs, in partnership with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), hosted the event “Empowering Connections: DMCC and Vietnam Business in the Age of AI & Web3” in Ho Chi Minh City. The event attracted over 200 experts and business leaders, opening doors for collaboration between Vietnam’s tech industry and international markets.





Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC, highlighted Vietnam’s growing potential to shape the global tech landscape, emphasizing the transformative power of Web3 and AI. "You will not be replaced by AI. You will be losing your business opportunities to someone who knows how to perfect the use of AI. So keep that in mind. In the near future, not engaging with this web 3 solutions and AI will be no different from working with no email and the internet." - Mr. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, DMCC.

Tu Trinh, Founder of Sightsea Labs, presented the company’s vision for connecting Vietnam’s tech community to global opportunities in these emerging fields. "We don't just invest in technology, but in the future of Vietnam on the global tech map," Tu shared.





This event was more than just a tech seminar—it marked the beginning of a strategic partnership between Sightsea Labs and DMCC, offering Vietnamese businesses a vital platform for global expansion. The event included a series of Blockchain and AI projects including Holdstation, 1chain.AI, Metafi… to discuss and share the connection within the global partners.





DMCC: A Global Gateway for Vietnamese Businesses

DMCC, Dubai’s leading trade hub, plays a key role in connecting businesses worldwide to new markets, contributing 7% of the UAE’s GDP. It is home to innovative initiatives in Web3, AI, and blockchain, making it the ideal partner for Vietnamese companies looking to scale internationally. DMCC provides the resources, support, and market access necessary to help tech companies tap into the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Sightsea Labs & DMCC: An International Collaboration for Growth

The joint force between Sightsea Labs and DMCC represents a golden opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to enhance their capabilities and expand into global markets. As the global economy becomes increasingly interconnected, the collaboration is helping businesses break through geographic and national barriers, fostering international growth.

Spotlight on the Vietnam Tech Impact Summit (VTIS 2024)

Sightsea Labs also played a key role at VTIS 2024 (Vietnam Tech Impact Summit 2024), the local premier tech event, bringing together over 100 speakers from top organizations like SSI, FPT, Binance, OKX... The event highlighted breakthroughs in AI, blockchain, and fintech, offering opportunities for networking, investment, and collaboration.

At VTIS 2024, Ms. Su Nguyen, CCO of Sightsea Labs, participated in a panel on “Unlocking consumer adoption in Web3” alongside global partners including Hashkey, Metis and Zerion. The discussion fostered new ideas and solutions, further establishing Sightsea Labs’ commitment to driving innovation and global partnerships.





Conclusion: Paving the Way for Global Success

Sightsea Labs is not just a tech company; it is a partner helping Vietnamese firms thrive on the global stage. By connecting businesses with international resources and creating pathways for global expansion, Sightsea Labs is empowering the next generation of Vietnamese tech innovators to succeed in the rapidly evolving Web3 and AI-driven world.

About Sightsea Labs

Sightsea Labs is a Web3 venture builder based in Vietnam, specializing in developing scalable blockchain and AI solutions to drive global business growth. The company is committed to connecting Vietnamese tech innovators with international opportunities, empowering them to succeed in the rapidly evolving global digital economy.

