Skyview Innovations Acquires Hovercraft, Pioneering New Frontiers in Immersive Experiences, Spatial Computing, and Progressive Retail

Transaction reinforces North America footprint, extends global presence and adds proven creative, tech and production talent

DENVER and MORGANVILLE, N.J., Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Skyview Innovations is excited to announce its acquisition of Hovercraft, marking an important next step towards creating a new global network of creative and innovation-led companies. This transaction is complimented by Skyview’s recent acquisition of UK-based agency OMM, forming an industry-leading global network in experiential, spatial computing and emergent technologies.

Bringing these companies together in a unified network exemplifies Skyview’s commitment to driving innovation and enhancing user experiences across various platforms in both physical and virtual environments. Hovercraft will lead the charge in scaling a North American presence, focusing on creative-led immersive experiences for retail, events, stadiums, and campaigns.

Notably, Hovercraft has a fifteen-year track record of delivering best-in-class, award-winning work for brands such as Nike, Coinbase, H&M, Jordan and other globally recognized market leaders.

“We have built our business on demystifying complex productions across multiple specialized work streams while emphasizing quality and craft,” said Co-Managing Director, Matt FaJohn. “With Skyview’s support, we will bring these proven systems to new and existing partners – at scale.”

“Our team is super excited, and our clients will certainly feel the positive effects of the combined world-class talent touching their projects. The experience and support Skyview brings to the table is amazing for Hovercraft, it immediately super-charges our next phase of growth and business maturity through a shared vision,” added Zack Teachout. “We fully embrace the SVI vision; there’s an incredible value add for everyone, which is what it’s all about.”

“Speaking to the network, we’re thrilled to step into this strategic partnership with OMM, with whom we already have several shared capabilities and client ecosystems. The early integration has been very organic – we speak the same language and share the same goals, which makes it so easy to step into the new relationship.”

“This strategic acquisition positions Skyview Innovations at the forefront of the spatial computing and immersive technology sector, further solidifying its role as a global industry leader,” said Jeff Kaplan, CEO of Skyview Innovations.

About Hovercraft

Hovercraft specializes in immersive experiences, retail, 3D, interactive and design with an incredibly strong track record with some of the most influential brands in the world. Built on a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration, the award-winning studio brings creative and technology together to pave the way for new experiences that resonate with audiences to connect and elevate their client’s presence in culture-defining ways.

About Skyview Innovations

Skyview Innovations was founded with the goal of becoming a market leader in strategy, design and deployment of Immersive Experiences, understanding that today’s technologies in AI, Gaming, XR, Digital Twins have a great impact on businesses, regardless of industry. Skyview also understands that many companies need to deploy these technologies to help solve business problems and exceed business initiatives.

Visit www.SkyviewInnovations.com and www.hovercraftstudio.com for additional information.

