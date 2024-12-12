Electroceuticals and Bioelectric Medicine Market Growth,Technology, Emerging Trends | Exactitude Consultancy

The global Electroceuticals and Bioelectric Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 38.07 billion by 2031 from USD 24.33 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.27 % from 2024 to 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electroceuticals, also referred to as bioelectric medicine, represents a rapidly advancing field of healthcare that utilizes electrical impulses to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. This innovative approach harnesses the power of electrical stimulation to target the nervous system, muscles, and other tissues, offering a promising alternative to traditional pharmacological treatments.

Emerging primarily in the last decade, bioelectronic medicine is proving to be invaluable in addressing various medical challenges. The technology’s ability to replace or complement conventional drug therapies is particularly notable in the treatment of chronic diseases. It has shown strong potential in managing conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel syndrome, asthma, cancer, obesity, cardiovascular disease, blindness, and neurodegenerative diseases. By using the body’s own electrical mechanisms, these therapies can provide precise and targeted treatments.

The growing geriatric population worldwide, coupled with the rise in cardiovascular and neurological disorders, has significantly contributed to the expanding demand for electroceuticals. The market is particularly benefiting from the increasing prevalence of conditions like arrhythmia, for which implantable devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators are critical. Devices such as deep brain stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators (TENS) are central to bioelectric medicine's growth.

Technological advancements continue to accelerate the development of new and more efficient electroceutical therapies. Innovations include advanced neurostimulators and next-generation TENS devices, which are providing non-invasive treatment options for a variety of conditions. The trend towards minimally invasive procedures, driven by the increasing focus on reducing side effects and enhancing patient comfort, is further propelling the market.

In addition to these technological strides, the growing body of clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of bioelectronic treatments is further fueling market expansion. Research demonstrating the effectiveness of these therapies is gaining traction among healthcare professionals and patients alike, underscoring the potential for long-term benefits and sustainable treatment outcomes.

However, despite these promising developments, the electroceuticals market faces several challenges. A key hurdle is the limited insurance coverage for these advanced treatments, which restricts accessibility for a large portion of the patient population. Additionally, the complex regulatory landscape governing the approval and use of electroceutical devices remains a challenge for manufacturers and healthcare providers. Furthermore, the understanding of the underlying mechanisms of bioelectronic medicine remains limited among both patients and healthcare professionals, which can hinder widespread adoption and integration into standard care protocols.

Despite these challenges, the increasing demand for non-invasive therapies, coupled with rapid advancements in electroceutical technologies, is set to drive the market forward in the coming years. The global electroceuticals market size is projected to reach approximately USD 10 billion by 2027, growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth will likely be fueled by ongoing innovations, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the continued shift towards less invasive medical treatments.

Product Type Segment

The market is primarily segmented into cardiac pacemakers & ICDs, cochlear implants, spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators, and other devices. The cardiac pacemakers and ICDs segment is poised to retain its dominant market share due to the escalating incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment, specifically, is the leading contributor to revenue, representing more than 36% of the market share as of 2023. This growth is driven by the rising rates of sudden cardiac arrests, the aging population, and the continued innovation in cardiac product development, ensuring effective treatment of arrhythmia and other heart conditions.

Device Segment

The market is divided into implantable electroceutical devices and non-invasive electroceutical devices. Implantable devices accounted for a substantial share of the market, exceeding 80% of total revenue in 2023. These devices are commonly used to treat chronic conditions such as arrhythmia, chronic pain, and neurological disorders like Parkinson’s Disease. The non-invasive devices segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, fueled by advances in technology and the increasing investment in research and development (R&D) aimed at enhancing non-invasive treatments. These devices are particularly sought after due to their reduced risk of infection and patient discomfort.

Application Segment

The electroceuticals market is also categorized by application, including arrhythmia, pain management, Parkinson’s Disease, sensorineural hearing loss, depression, and other conditions. Arrhythmia is the largest application area, holding a significant share of over 65% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of arrhythmia and the growing adoption of implantable devices such as pacemakers and ICDs for its management. Additionally, the epilepsy application segment, fueled by innovations like vagus nerve stimulators, is forecast to grow at a robust CAGR. Ongoing advancements in neurostimulation technologies are expected to drive this growth, especially with new products emerging from both corporate and academic research sectors.

End-User Segment

The market is segmented by end-users, which include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare settings. Among these, hospitals continue to be the leading end-user segment, driven by the high demand for advanced treatments and the large-scale adoption of electroceutical devices. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to their ability to offer comprehensive care and support for complex procedures involving electroceutical technologies. However, ambulatory surgical centers are predicted to see the fastest growth, fueled by the demand for outpatient procedures and minimally invasive treatments that reduce patient recovery times.

Regional Outlook

Regionally, North America is expected to maintain its lead in the electroceuticals and bioelectric medicine market, contributing over 35% of the total global market revenue in 2023. The region benefits from strong healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of new technologies, and the presence of leading manufacturers such as Medtronic and Boston Scientific. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China and India, is projected to exhibit the highest growth, driven by rising healthcare investments, a growing elderly population, and a burgeoning demand for affordable healthcare solutions.

Electroceuticals and Bioelectric Medicine Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

Cardiac Pacemakers & Icds

Cochlear Implants

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Other Product Types

By Device

Implantable Electroceutical Devices

Noninvasive Electroceutical Devices

By Application

Arrhythmia

Pain Management

Parkinson’s Disease

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Depression

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

Key Players:

SONOVA HOLDING AG

LIVANOVA PLC

SOTERIX MEDICAL INC.

NEUROPACE INC.

STIMWAVE LLC

VOMARIS INNOVATIONS INC.

NEVRO CORPORATION

BIOTRONIK

SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC.

OTICON MEDICAL

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

ST. JUDE MEDICAL

GIMER MEDICAL

COCHLEAR LIMITED

ELECTROCORE LLC

BIOELECTRONICS CORPORATION

MED-EL

SET POINT MEDICAL

CEFALY TECHNOLOGY

MEDTRONIC PLC.

ENTEROMEDICS INC.

BIOWAVE CORPORATION

NEUROSIGMA INC.

Recent Developments:

October 2024 – Medtronic received FDA approval for its Micra AV pacemaker, a breakthrough in device miniaturization. This implantable pacemaker is designed to treat patients with atrioventricular (AV) block, providing a safer, minimally invasive alternative to traditional pacemakers.

– received FDA approval for its pacemaker, a breakthrough in device miniaturization. This implantable pacemaker is designed to treat patients with atrioventricular (AV) block, providing a safer, minimally invasive alternative to traditional pacemakers. September 2024 – Boston Scientific launched the Vercise Genus Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. This next-generation system is designed for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, offering improved targeting capabilities and patient-specific stimulation parameters.

– launched the system. This next-generation system is designed for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor, offering improved targeting capabilities and patient-specific stimulation parameters. July 2024 – Cochlear Limited introduced the Cochlear Osia 2 , a new bone conduction implant. The device is aimed at patients with conductive hearing loss, offering improved sound quality and comfort compared to previous models.

– introduced the , a new bone conduction implant. The device is aimed at patients with conductive hearing loss, offering improved sound quality and comfort compared to previous models. April 2024 – Bioelectronic Medicine Company launched a vagus nerve stimulator for patients suffering from chronic migraines and cluster headaches. The device is non-invasive and can be used at home, improving accessibility and ease of use.

– launched a for patients suffering from chronic migraines and cluster headaches. The device is non-invasive and can be used at home, improving accessibility and ease of use. March 2024 – NeuroSigma launched the Sage™ Neurostimulation System , a new non-invasive treatment for epilepsy. This system uses transcranial electrical stimulation to regulate brain activity and reduce seizures, offering a drug-free alternative for patients.

– launched the , a new non-invasive treatment for epilepsy. This system uses transcranial electrical stimulation to regulate brain activity and reduce seizures, offering a drug-free alternative for patients. December 2023 – Livanova PLC introduced its SenTiva™ Deep Brain Stimulation system. This device is designed for Parkinson’s disease patients, providing adaptive stimulation for symptom control. The system integrates new software that allows personalized therapy adjustments.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (電気シューティカルおよび生体電気医学市場), Korea (전자의약품 및 생체전기의학 시장), china (电子药品和生物电医学市场), French (Marché des produits électroceutiques et de la médecine bioélectrique), German (Markt für Elektrozeutika und bioelektrische Medizin), and Italy (Mercato dell’elettroceutica e della medicina bioelettrica), etc.

