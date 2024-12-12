Discover the RICE (RICE COIN) Listing on XT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that RICE (RICE COIN) will soon be listed on XT Exchange! The RICE/USDT trading pair will be available in the Innovation Zone (Layer2). Stay tuned for the official go-live schedule:

Deposit: 09:00 on December 12, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on December 12, 2024 (UTC) Trading: 09:00 on December 13, 2024 (UTC)

09:00 on December 13, 2024 (UTC) Withdrawal: 09:00 on December 14, 2024 (UTC)







About RICE (RICE COIN)

RICE is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency designed as a fast and efficient deposit payment tool for cross-border food trading contracts, specifically for rice. In a world where food security is a top priority, and the demand for staple crops like rice continues to rise, RICE offers businesses a streamlined solution to capitalize on market opportunities swiftly.

The RICE token bridges the gap between traditional food trading practices and the innovative world of cryptocurrency. By enabling fast, secure, and reliable payments, RICE is revolutionizing the way businesses approach cross-border trade in essential commodities like rice.

The listing of RICE on XT Exchange marks a major milestone for the RICE community, providing global exposure and solidifying its position within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. XT Exchange’s commitment to supporting impactful and forward-thinking projects like RICE underscores its mission to empower industries through blockchain technology while delivering an exceptional trading experience for users.

Website: https://ricecash.xyz

Blockchain Browser: https://etherscan.io/token/0x407484Cf5df26A8b4D0c39Ea9E25C7f79E2C82Ac

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs, offering various trading options such as spot trading, margin trading, and futures trading.

As the world’s first social-infused digital asset trading platform, XT.COM is dedicated to providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience. Our mission is to empower users to explore the infinite potential of blockchain technology.

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

RICE (RICE COIN)

info@ricecash.xyz

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/987c3019-70a6-4aca-9f50-6c1373e5cd49

